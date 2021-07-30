Coronavirus threat rises as Japan cheers Olympic gold medal rush

A week since the opening of the Tokyo Olympics, fraught with many difficulties, the gold medal rush of Japanese athletes has lifted the spirits of a public that remains largely worried about staging the multinational sporting event amid a once-in-a-century pandemic.
Behind the festive mood, however, the number of daily coronavirus cases is rising at an alarming rate in Japan, where only around 30 percent of the eligible population were fully vaccinated as of Thursday, when the nationwide single-day count topped 10,000 for the first time.
Medical experts say the state of emergency declared for Tokyo on July 12, asking restaurants not to serve alcohol, has hardly yielded the desired effect in curbing the rising trend, warning that hospitals are already under increased strain.
"There is no doubt that canceling the Olympics is the most effective way in bringing down the number of infections, including its psychological impact," said Kazuhiro Tateda, an infectious disease expert who sits on a government subcommittee on the COVID-19 response.
"But if that can't happen due to an international commitment and trust issues, the government needs to take stronger action before it is too late," said the Toho University professor.
Although the recent COVID-19 cases were not caused by the beginning of the Olympics, the celebratory atmosphere that followed after they finally began following a one-year postponement, the four-day holiday through July 25 and the arrival of the summer vacation season, could further spread the virus, he said.
The public has been excited by the strong performances of Japanese athletes, who have already racked up more gold medals than the 12 earned at the previous Olympics in Rio de Janeiro in 2016.
Golds won by judoka siblings Uta and Hifumi Abe in the women's under 52-kilograms and men's under 66-kg, by swimmer Yui Ohashi in the women's 400-meter and 200-meter individual medleys and by Jun Mizutani and Mima Ito in the inaugural table tennis mixed doubles competition, are a few examples of victories that made headlines across the country.
Yuto Horigome, 22, and Momiji Nishiya, 13, also became the first Olympic champions in men's and women's street skateboarding.
The successful run and the broad media coverage have helped build Olympic enthusiasm among young and old alike.
"Once the Olympics started, I was moved by how athletes were doing their best. I also noticed how hard the organizers had worked to make these Olympics happen," said Ritsuko Kakeuchi, who lives in Tokyo's Koto Ward, where the highest number of venues is located.
Kakeuchi, who is in her 70s, said she used to think the Olympics should be canceled or postponed because of the pandemic, but now she is glad that the athletes' training did not go to waste.
"By taking basic measures like wearing masks, I think it's possible to prevent infections, so I think the Olympics will be OK."
On a hot afternoon near the National Stadium, the main venue of the games, over 60 people were in line to snap a photo with a monument of the five Olympic rings. Some were wearing Japan uniforms, while others held towels with the Olympic logo.
Among them, a 53-year-old man drove for over an hour to see the stadium even though he is still unsure whether having the Olympics was the right choice.
"I'm not sure if I can be 100 percent happy when an athlete wins a gold medal because I know that there are people who are having a difficult time because of the coronavirus," he said, adding that he is also worried that the Olympics may trigger a surge in COVID-19 cases, especially because he has not yet been vaccinated.
Olympic organizers have so far stressed that the games are being carried out in a "safe and secure" way with measures installed to make sure athletes and stakeholders are kept at a distance from the general public.
"This is the most tested community anywhere in the world. The athletes in the Olympic village really are living in a parallel world," Richard Budgett, medical and scientific director of the International Olympic Committee, said at a press briefing on Thursday.
"As far as I'm aware, there has not been a single instance of an athlete case spreading to the local population, and not a single severe case has occurred among our stakeholders," he said.
Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has ruled out the possibility of canceling the Olympics, saying "there is no worry" as people are expected to move around less.
Tokyo Gov Yuriko Koike said earlier this week she and Suga shared the view that the Olympics are being held "very smoothly" owing to various COVID-19 countermeasures.
Such an attitude by the political leaders contrasts with the sense of crisis expressed by those in the medical and health care spheres.
"I suspect the government is not proactively moving to suppress the number of infections because it is afraid it will be criticized if it calls for anti-infection steps during the Olympics," said Haruo Ozaki, head of the Tokyo Medical Association.
Infections among those in their 40s and 50s who have not been vaccinated are rising, while the number of patients needing hospitalization is also increasing. Medical experts say the number of infections will continue to stay high for at least the next two weeks.
"The medical system has already started becoming more strained," Shigeru Omi, Suga's top COVID-19 adviser, has warned.
He has repeatedly called on the government to "send out a strong message" that helps get across a sense of crisis.
It is too early to see how some 10,000 athletes from over 200 countries and regions, as well as tens of thousands of officials and media workers taking part in the Tokyo Olympics, will impact the coronavirus infection trend in Japan.
Although the positivity rate among Olympic-related people has been very low, concerns remain about security breakdowns in the "bubble" system aimed at keeping them separated from the general public.
The main press center at the Tokyo Big Sight international convention facility has been crowded with journalists and photographers from around the world, with some people not following mask protocols.
Acrylic boards have been placed between seats, but it remains challenging to observe physical distancing.
"There are so many limits when it comes to reporting. We cannot go to the Olympic village, we cannot meet the teams because of the coronavirus," a journalist from Yemen said.
However, she said she is "a bit confused" about the lack of strict restrictions to protect journalists from the virus at the press center or on media transportation buses, which she said have been packed.© KYODO
20 Comments
Login to comment
Commodore Perry
Although the positivity rate among Olympic-related people has been very low, concerns remain about security breakdowns in the "bubble" system aimed at keeping them separated from the general public.
I am surprised Olympic affiliated athletes/staff were allowed to take the same commercial flights to Japan as regular citizens and residents here (or vice versa).
I am not happy about someone on my flight testing positive upon entering Japan.
WilliB
Does it really? Isn´t the virus pretty much the same as before? And Corona deaths in Tokyo for the last few weeks remain between zero and one per day. So what is rising??
Ubesh
I don't fully understand the bubble system for Olympic-related people. The only people who have been completely bubbled are athletes and their immediate support staff, but the people who work with those support staff and volunteers are free to go about their normal lives. As a volunteer who is working at Olympic venues, there is no contact between me and athletes (who are treated as if they are celebs that can't mingle with common folk), but there is direct contact between me and middle men (such as press or the ball boys). In most cases the quarantine for non-athletes was only three days.
And also, the best option would have been to delay the Olympics for another year or just cancel it outright. It is silly to throw away everything just so a handful of elite athletes can have a party. And it is impossible to argue that common people have to self-restrain whilst the IOC is having a rave.
anon99999
The headline says it all.. The problem is the cheering. If people hadn’t cheered and instead just watched on their TVs at home, wherever, in silence, with no cheering, as proclaimed in the Olympic Playbook ( the Bible of COVID safety) then the virus would not have spread and this increase would not have happened. Clearly not the government’s fault nor the IOC, it is the people in their homes disobeying the playbook.
Tristis Quepe
I was always curious as to what the Japanese equivalent of "bread and circuses" would be. I originally thought that one of those stupid TV shows with the entirely-inappropriately named "talentos" eating something and then screaming about it combined both the "bread" and the "circus".
But now I'm thinking we might also have a new version: "platitudes and medals".
ShinkansenCaboose
When I come out of the surf down near the Olympic sailing pavilion and see all the people site seeing without masks and blatantly wearing the hologram reflecting passes it makes me sick. I offer masks but they refuse. From a distance I ask if they are vaccinated. No
klausdorth
As always: who listens to the experts!
*"There is no doubt that canceling the Olympics is the most effective way in bringing down the number of infections, including its psychological impact," said Kazuhiro Tateda, an infectious disease expert ...."*
Paul G
Japan winning gold this year lifts us all up! Stay home and enjoy glory of gold metals and Tokyo 2020.
I enjoy Asahi again with games and no risk.
The games helps us through Pandemic and must finish under any conditions. We make this small sacrafice for this great performance
marcelito
By taking basic measures like wearing masks, I think it's possible to prevent infections, so I think the Olympics will be OK."
Well, the 3000 plus daily positive cases indicate that you,re wrong.
The games helps us through Pandemic and must finish under any conditions.
Not sure how surging cases and record positive corona numbers both outside and inside the ineffective bubble are helping us through the pandemic....can you enlighten us?
Paul G
Mr. Marcelito. The Olympics and gold lift our spirits and make us strong. Mr. Bach and IOC bravely came to Japan. It gives us courage and appreciation for his sacrifices.
We can stay home to watch games.
We must thank to Prime Minister Suga, Governor Koike, Mr. Bach for the leadership and skills.
The Olympics will be remembered in history!
Space Cochonne
Covid19 also has been getting a new gold medal almost everyday setting up new record, and, unlike athletes gold medal, we will probably remember and feel them after Olympics are finished.
Sal Affist
The public has been excited by the strong performances of Japanese athletes, who have already racked up more gold medals than the 12 earned at the previous Olympics in Rio de Janeiro in 2016.
Wonderful, but now that the track and field has started, there won't be many more gold medals. Let's be honest. The Japanese track team won't qualify for many events, and if you don't qualify, there is no chance for a medal.
socrateos
Now they have won 17 gold medals, the most in Japanese history of Olympics. Congratulation, Japan!
jeffb
The threat of covid has stayed pretty much the same actually. Unfortunately the relentless daily case count doesn't have the same effect as last year.
Beto
Like the Roman Empire .. Give Circus and Bread to the mob ... mostly simplistic stupid people easy to manage in the way the Government wants, the Pandemic is out of control not because of the virus but because the host porting the virus are free to move everywhere without penalty or strict Law restrictions! Shibuya, Shinjuku and other major cities.
socrateos
jeffb
Case numbers are up recently but people are not getting sick as much and the number of deaths are drastically down. The current death rate by Covid-19 (July 2021) is as low as normal influenza with 0.96 person per day on average in the city of 14 million population. Smoking (lung cancer) is killing 20 times more than Covid-19 with 18.5 persons per day.
Since the virus has become significantly less harmful, it is natural for the people not to feel afraid too much.
itsonlyrocknroll
“Give them bread and circuses and they will never revolt.” — satirical poet Juvenal.
Credit Beto.....
There has to be an after effect.
The Covid variants, will or could ultimately become the deciding factor for podium Gold medal Pandemic Coronavirus disseminator.
falseflagsteve
With increased vaccinations the threat actually decreases. People get ill but not so severely. Despite much huger case numbers deaths remain in single figures.
Taki Mata
What I find irritating is the number of people -- presumably currently unoccupied athletes and staff -- in the stands at the events, yelling and cheering and celebrating.
No, it may not be a huge health risk. But it sends all the wrong signals about how seriously they claim they are taking the measures at the Olympics. It sends the strange, discording message of "once you're in, let loose, you can do what you want."
starpunk
Japan winning medals could at best be a Pyrrich victory. Same for anybody for that matter. All those medals ain't going to do anybody any good if they get sick and/or die.