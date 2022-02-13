COVID-19 entry ban could deter interest in Japan: UK scholars

Scholars of Japanese in Britain fear for the subject's long-term future due to strict COVID-19 regulations, which prohibit foreign students from coming to Japan.
Academics speaking to Kyodo News say they are worried applications to study Japanese and Japan at British institutions could start to fall in the future.
This could impact the viability of smaller Japanese studies departments and, in turn, Japan losing valuable global influence via graduates who have spent time in the country.
Currently, students in Britain are reduced to having online language lessons with tutors in Japan, frequently at antisocial hours due to the time difference.
Some students have deferred their studies until Japan reopens or transferred to other languages where they can take a year abroad, according to the scholars.
In addition, academic studies of Japan have been put on hold while researchers cannot access the country properly and conduct practical fieldwork.
Due to the pandemic, Japan currently has an entry ban on nonresident foreigners. This will be maintained until the end of February "while all necessary steps will be taken from the perspective of humanitarian concerns and in accordance with Japan's national interest," according to the Japanese Embassy in London.
Christopher Hood, president of the British Association for Japanese Studies, who helped organize an open letter to the Japanese Embassy complaining about the situation, said he feared applications to study Japan will fall this year unless the requirements are eased.
"If this situation continues through 2022, we are likely to see pressure on smaller programs, and possibly even some of the larger ones. It could also deter people from doing an M.A. or Ph.D. relating to Japan," Hood told Kyodo News.
"I dare say that there are some academics having to think what their prospects are given how hard it is to get to Japan and do research," he said.
Barak Kushner, a professor of East Asian history at Cambridge University, said, "If things don't change, we are now going to be in our third year of not being able to get into Japan. We have students who have put their lives on hold, and after a certain amount of time, it becomes financially untenable to wait."
"I think that longer-term we are going to see people say 'well, why bother?' (with Japanese)."
"If Japan's primary response (to a new variant) is to shut all the foreigners out, then that is going to create a potential backlash," Kushner said. "Japan is letting its own people out to study...this is going to create discord."
"Japan scholars are growing frustrated and despondent about the future."
He said several of his students had switched from Japanese to study Chinese in Taiwan, which has been very accommodating to foreign students.
Kushner added foreign students are more than happy to pay for quarantine facilities in Japan rather than the government.
He warned continued entry restrictions could diminish Japan's "footprint" of influence in Europe "very quickly."
Despite the pandemic, the academics argue allowing a relatively small number of foreign students and academics to enter Japan would not pose a serious risk.
Lauren Constance, 25, a Ph.D. student in Japanese studies at Cardiff University, expressed the frustration of countless young people trying to gain entry for research trips.
"It feels frustrating because I studied the Japanese language pre-pandemic for four years at undergraduate level and spent time in Japan," she said. "You feel that because you have invested so much in a country, that they would welcome you. I feel a little isolated and stranded."
Constance is unsure if she will be able to visit Japan before completing her Ph.D., which is now solely based on online research.
She said, "I feel really sorry for the undergraduates who are going to miss out on their year in Japan. Even if they provide what they can online, it's nowhere near the same as being able to get out there and having the full experience. It's also not just the opportunity to use the language but developing yourself as a person."
"It's much harder to connect with people via Zoom. It's all about the Japanese friends you make there, which you don't have the opportunity to do when everything is online. And being there, you learn so much more because you are immersing yourself in the culture," she said.
Jason James, director general of the Daiwa Anglo-Japanese Foundation in London, said, "Language courses are far more effective when students are surrounded by the target language and are having to use it, for instance, to navigate the trains or to have everyday conversations about the gas bill."
"A lot of learning happens not just from formal classes, but from informal interactions that happen around these classes, both between students and teachers and between the students themselves," James said.
"And with the formal classes themselves, I suspect 'Zoom fatigue' makes it increasingly difficult to concentrate for hours on end to lecturers speaking from a laptop screen, especially in the middle of the night," he said.© KYODO
5 Comments
diagonalslip
more incredibly insightful thoughts from the experts.... （＾＿－）
Barry
The wide issues that also need to be considered within the context of the pandemic, it tells non-Japanese people that they are second rate people in Japanese society, whenever there is an issue they will be cast aside, They will be blamed and they will be excluded.
It is time for Japan to open its eyes, I do open them wide that the xenophobic and racist attitude that is so apparent in all levels of society must end and must end now. Personally, I am pleased that people are now seeing Japan for what it is, only in the hope that Japan will change its attitude and the way that it treats foreign people. I do not refer to only white people, but also the people of colour. However, when consideration is given to the way that you treat women in your society it is no wonder that you see other people in the way that you do. It is deplorable that countries such as Kuwait a deemed to treat females more equally than Japan does. The next time you bow your heads it should be in shame.
If you want to be a part of the modern world then you have to fully commit to equality. If you want to commit to equality then it will take a significant shift in the attitude of your politicians and your managers within society.
Without question, Japan is a beautiful and wonderful country Only ruined by the attitude of those who organise society.
So you should tell your country that is not foreign people who brought Omicron to your shores but it was the returning Japanese, your kindred folk.
After two years omicron is now rampant within Japan and it is your attitude that has created this situation, How do you vaccinated and boosted instead of making excuses then this situation should never have occurred.
Now you look for the way out of this situation, a way to save face, so be honest, stand up and tell the truth, you got it wrong and that the isolation policy that you thought would keep the virus out has failed.
sakurasuki
Could deter? Some people already changed their study destination, canceling their plan to go to Japan and choose to go to South Korea.
https://asia.nikkei.com/Spotlight/Japan-immigration/Japan-weighs-slightly-easing-omicron-entry-ban-for-foreign-students
Yubaru
No kidding! I wonder if he stated this with a straight face, or was he snickering, and sucking his teeth at the same time?
Yubaru
Wrong, if it's ok for Japanese to leave to go to other countries during the pandemic, then it's fine for Japan to allow foreign students in.
It's that simple. Personally speaking foreign countries should NOT allow any Japanese students in, unless it's quid pro quo.
Things would change right quick if that happened!
Tom Doley
This is what the far right nippon kaigi want. No foreigners in.