Gyms facing COVID mask dilemma amid summer heat concerns

Entering the third summer in the shadows of COVID-19, gyms across Japan are coming face to face with a mask dilemma as they juggle ideas to prevent the spread of infection while worrying about severe summer heat.
While exercising when wearing face masks can cause a suffocating sensation and lower oxygen intake, some patrons remain reluctant to remove them in gyms' closed, indoor spaces.
That sentiment may be shared by more and more people in the coming weeks as the sharp rise in positive cases has signaled the arrival of a seventh wave of infections.
"A part of me wants to take it off; it feels like it's suffocating me, but I can't help getting worried about COVID when I see people talking in the gym," 73-year-old Yasuhiro Uno said recently as he did weight training in the city of Gifu.
A 50-year-old man exercising at the same Copin sports club in Gifu, did not hide his discomfort about having to wear a mask while using a treadmill.
"I've slowed my pace and shortened my duration, but it's still hard to breathe. I believe we don't need to wear (masks) as long as we are exercising silently on our own," he said.
The operator of 53 gyms, mainly in central Japan, Copin requires visitors to wear masks -- swimming pools and shower rooms being the only exceptions. Masks pulled down under the nose are also a no-no.
"We can't do without masks if we want people to exercise with a sense of safety," its spokesperson Mai Chaya said.
A training facility run by the city of Niigata northwest of Tokyo, meanwhile, has eased its mask-usage instructions from "mandatory" to "whenever possible," stating that gym users can take them off during cardio workouts.
Kusanagi Sports Complex in Shizuoka Prefecture, west of Tokyo, which has installed numerous ventilation devices, also only "recommends" visitors remained masked.
One-on-one sessions with trainers in private rooms are gaining in popularity for those not wanting to be distracted by others. A personal trainer in his 40s from central Japan revealed that some of his customers sought out his personal gym after canceling gym memberships with major companies.
The choice of whether to wear a mask or not during private sessions is up to the customer, he said.
In the pandemic's early stages, some infection clusters were reported at gyms, and some local governments asked them to suspend operations alongside restaurants and live music venues.
Nobuo Murakami, a specially appointed professor at Gifu University, who is well-versed in infectious diseases, said masks should be worn during the summer, too.
"Masks are effective in preventing the infection of others, and keeping us from getting infected ourselves," he said. "There is no objective evidence that wearing masks causes heatstroke either, so we shouldn't demonize it just during the summer."
But he also suggested that gym users can strike a balance by taking their masks off when spaces are well ventilated and social distancing can be observed between gym patrons.
"I hope people can take notice of their surroundings and make wise decisions," Murakami said.© KYODO
I trai between the hours of 1am to 6am these days when the venue has no more than 3 patrons at a time. The thing is hanging on my chin. I lift heavy and I need my oxygen to recover between timed sets. If Anytime has a problem with it they can study late-night security cam footage, email me, and I'll kindly ignore them
Bronco
Japan is arguably the most mask compliant country on earth.
Yesterday, Japan posted some of the highest Covid case counts on the planet.
The are countless countries that have zero masking that are not experiencing any Covid waves.
Do masks really work?
Or does the diminished oxygen levels, altered mouth microbiome and intake of microplastics do more harm than good.
And btw, your eyes are a mucous membrane, so if there are virus particles near your face, they can enter your body through your eyes.
So wearing a mask with your eyes exposed is basically useless.
Wobot
Masks work so well Japan is having an explosion of infections but in the gym people are in there for hours breathing heavily and panting anyway...
Elvis is here
Get large hamster balls for the the skeptics. Heck, I might even use one, as I drive solo with my 3 masks on, to get my xth vax!!!
Asiaman7
Masks may be removed when exercising on partitioned equipment at the gym Tipness, effective 18 July, even though, not a single study has shown that the clear plastic barriers actually control the virus, according to a Bloomberg article (link below).
But Tipness also recently designed and posted large posters instructing members on how to properly wear a mask, so Tipness is definitely digging its heels in on the practice of masking.
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-06-08/fortunes-spent-on-plastic-shields-with-no-proof-they-stop-covid
Viviane Bo
@Elvis you wear 3 masks wow!
Good for you.
Asiaman7
Tipness updated requirement, effective 18 July:
Portioned equipment: No mask required
Everywhere else: Mask required
Newgirlintown
We coped (although highly unpleasant) the last two summers. What’s different now?
Yrral
Lawsuit for Covid exposure
Mr Kipling
I've never understood people paying to run on a treadmill. Just go outside!
Aly Rustom
Bought a home gym from Costco and we have a Washitsu (tatami room) which operates as a home dojo. Don't need to leave the house to exercise perfectly.
2 summers ago, Abe abruptly closed the schools, bars and restaurants and strongly urged companies to let their employees WFH and teachers to do their classes online with their students SFH.
No such measures like that now exist. That's the difference.
Kyo wa heiwa dayo ne
Are those puny little weights he's lifting or what ?
Don't strain yourself dood !
DesperatedOne
Exercising without a mask - no-no.
Idzakaya without a mask - yes-yes.
Local Gaijin
@yrral
lower temperatures
lower humidity
safer than uneven pavement/sidewalks
I get using treadmills. Even paying to do so.
Suretto
Don't they have money for room air ventilation or filtration?
6 air exchanges/hour eliminated 82.5% of infections in an Italian study, I doubt that masks can achieve 1/10 of that