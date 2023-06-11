Japan faces headwinds in drawing foreign workers despite visa change

Japan has been gearing up to attract more foreign workers to address its severe labor shortage, with its cabinet approving a plan to expand the number of industries covered by the blue-collar skilled worker visa that effectively grants permanent residency.
But the country faces headwinds as an attractive workplace amid a weakening yen and competition from other Asian locations such as Taiwan and South Korea with fewer visa requirements.
Weng Fei, an employee of the construction company in Gifu Prefecture in central Japan, obtained the Specified Skilled Worker No. 2 visa in April last year as the first person in Japan to do so.
As the visa allows holders to bring in family members and has no limit on the number of times they can renew their visa, the 36-year-old has been reunited with his wife from China and now seeks to work longer in his company, where he leads a group of employees made up of Japanese and foreign workers.
"I trust him enough to make him responsible as a foreman," said Taketo Kano, the 51-year-old president of the construction company in Gifu City.
But Kano acknowledged that welcoming foreign workers requires great efforts, saying he helped Weng acquire qualifications in addition to picking up and dropping off Weng's family members to Japanese classes.
"It requires time and patience," he added.
Currently, only proficient laborers in the construction and shipbuilding sectors can upgrade their status to the Specified Skilled Worker No. 2 visa.
But the revision approved by the cabinet includes nine more industries -- among them the fishery, agriculture and hotel sectors -- with foreign workers under the Specified Skilled Worker No. 1 visas able to apply for No. 2, provided they pass Japanese language and technical skills exams.
As of the end of last year, the number of foreigners who had obtained the No. 1 status stood at around 130,000. Vietnamese people made up the majority at 77,000, but the winds are starting to shift.
"The time when Japan dominated has ended," said one Japanese employee who works for an organization that assists Vietnamese people in working abroad. "At this rate, we will be left behind."
One 34-year-old worker decided to go to South Korea instead of Japan, remaining there for about five years before returning home last year. She noted the abundance of support networks and free Korean language classes.
Taiwan is also becoming a popular destination for work. Between January and March, the number of Vietnamese who went to the island exceeded 18,000, surpassing those who came to Japan in the same period.
"It costs about $8,000 to fly over," but it takes less time to begin working, said an official from another organization who assists in sending workers abroad.
While those who want to work in Japan under the No.1 status require some Japanese language proficiency, there is no such prerequisite, nor any need to sit an exam to work in Taiwan. Foreign workers may also be attracted to the possibility of being employed on the island for up to 12 years.
Taiwan has accepted migrant workers from Southeast Asia since 1992, hosting about 730,000 in comparison with its population of around 23.3 million people.© KYODO
Larr Flint
There is one simple way to resolve this problem.
Pay the foreigners the same wage you are paying to the Japanese, and give them bonuses and other benefits as well.
Currently, they get minimum or above minimum wage pay with no benefits.
Also, stop this selection nonsense with renting apartments. It is so difficult to rent an apartment for a foreigner that for sure it will be difficult to come to Japan.
Jhon Manjiro
There are many Chinese individuals in my local volunteer ward's Japanese class, providing me with an opportunity to engage in conversations about work conditions in Japan. During one such interaction, I had the chance to speak with a Chinese individual who works as a manager at a restaurant in Tokyo. He expressed great pride in his role and mentioned that his monthly salary amounts to approximately 250,000 yen. However, when I inquired about bonuses, he appeared puzzled and informed me that there are no such additional benefits provided.
The only perks he mentioned were makanai (free meals) and the company covering his commuting expenses. It is hardly surprising that foreign workers are becoming increasingly reluctant to come to Japan. How can one possibly survive under such conditions? With no bonuses and a monthly salary of 250,000 yen, it is difficult to maintain a comfortable lifestyle in Tokyo, where a minimum of 600,000 yen is required.
La vie douce
"The time when Japan dominated has ended, "At this rate, we will be left behind."
This describes Japan story perfectly. 20 years ago, OK...now? forget Japan , much better off going elsewhere.
Sanjinosebleed
Let me guess yen weak, treated like a slave, zero health and safety or fair work considerations and will always be a second class Citizen regardless of how long you’ve been in the country. Hmmmmm wonder why..ll
sakurasuki
Finally one Japanese person become touch with reality better than with most Japanese leader.
Congratulation finally he got it, in exchange several things, he couldn't with his family all those times.
Prior of this he couldn't change his company, lucky for him looks that he got a nice company.
This article doesn't mentioned at all about actual wage he received. Despite Japan is facing talent shortage so need to compete with other countries like South Korea and Taiwan.
Not so many Japanese companies has this kind of patience they just interested to get worker with lower wages, nothing else.
sakurasuki
Most of "agent" that provide convinient for those people being relocated to Japan only emphazises comparisson between average salaries in their home country without knowing how much they can really earn in Japan, like bonus, housing allowance, salary increase every one or two year for example