A shinkansen (bullet train) platform at JR Tokyo Station is crowded with people on Saturday, the start of the first weekend after the Oct 11 introduction of a national travel subsidy program aimed at buoying the COVID-hit domestic tourism industry. Photo: KYODO
national

Japan travel scheme rollout hits snag as firms spend quota prematurely

10 Comments
TOKYO

The Japanese government's rollout of a new travel subsidy program aimed at boosting domestic tourism has hit a snag, with some travel-related firms having already spent the allocated funds.

The Japan Tourism Agency is asking participating businesses across the country to review their budgets while also considering increasing funding for the scheme, dubbed the "National Travel Discount."

Launched on Tuesday, the same day COVID-19 border controls were eased for international arrivals, the program provides the equivalent of up to 11,000 yen in discounts and coupons per traveler per day. The money can be used for meals, shopping and accommodation expenses.

The scheme is being implemented through use of state funds, including 560 billion yen left over from its Go To Travel predecessor, and 330 billion yen from similar existing programs operating at the prefectural level.

Budgets have been allocated to all 47 of Japan's prefectures, with the amount each receives based on criteria such as local accommodation figures. The prefectural governments then redistribute the funds between local businesses such as travel agencies and hotels to sell their products and services within the scope of the scheme.

Authorities of northeastern Yamagata Prefecture had planned to use the funds they were granted over three months from October through December, but have since decided to divert some of their November budget to this month after local businesses spent all of the government's initial allocated subsidy.

"In some cases, too much funding has been given to local businesses, while estimates for others have fallen short," one government source said, requesting that prefectures redistribute their quota based on past tourism data.

Meanwhile, high consumer interest in the scheme has overwhelmed some participating travel agencies.

Seanuts Co, which manages accommodation bookings for around 5,100 hotels and other facilities, said that high traffic caused by a large number of hits to its website led to a system malfunction, leaving customers unable to book, while also possibly canceling existing reservations.

The outage has persisted since Tuesday morning when the National Travel Discount was launched, but as of Friday, it is still unknown when it will be resolved, according to Seanuts.

"If sales are strong, the number of businesses that suspend participation in the scheme could increase further," one local government official said, adding that it could be the case regardless of whether quotas were reviewed.

While the tourism agency has indicated it will continue funding for the scheme until late December, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told a press conference Wednesday that the government would "make appropriate additional allocations as necessary."

The new program was initially planned to be introduced in July but was postponed due to the nation's seventh wave of coronavirus infections.

A total of 87.81 million people took advantage of the Go To Travel program from July 22, 2020, until it ended on Dec 28, 2020, due to a large increase in COVID-19 cases.

© KYODO

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

10 Comments
Oh, I'm sure there is nothing to worry about.

Doubtless the way in which the bottomless pit of taxpayer money was disbursed will be clearly and transparently accounted for, just like it was with the Olympics, and Abe's funeral, and Ishihara's failed Tokyo 2016 bid and Shin Ginko Tokyo project...

Just such a pity there's never any left over for daycare, or an increase in pensions.

Still, I'm sure it's all strictly above board.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Billions of yen for travel to far away villages and towns…billions

0 ( +1 / -1 )

No useful information of how to use the system.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Cleaned the spare room, picked some flowers, stocked up on beer. Just waiting for bookings.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

with some travel-related firms having already spent the allocated funds.

Already big bosses spend all of the money for their large bonuses and new lambos while regular workers won't see anything besides extra overtime!

Not surprised at all!

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Kishidas government just cant do anything correctly

2 ( +2 / -0 )

No useful information of how to use the system.

That's not what this article is about! There are plenty of Japanese sites that explain it.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Can this place do anything right?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

gintonicToday  05:01 pm JST

Can this place do anything right?

What does it matter? You don't live there.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

What a waste of tax payer money. This is a disgrace.

-3 ( +0 / -3 )

