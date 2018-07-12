Japanese man, woman say they were duped by anti-Korean blog

A public servant has admitted to being "brainwashed" by a blog that claims Korean residents of Japan and some of Japan's opposition parties are trying to destroy the country.
The man in his 30s now regrets having sought the punishment of lawyers who expressed support for subsidizing Korean schools with ties to North Korea. He says he has come to view his actions as "discrimination against Korean residents."
He and a woman in her 50s, recently interviewed by Kyodo News, are among hundreds of Japanese who flooded 21 local bar associations across the country last year with multiple mails demanding disciplinary action against the lawyers, citing the same reason -- the lawyers' siding with Korean schools over the subsidy issue.
The number of requests for punishing lawyers rose to about 130,000 last year, compared with around 1,000 to 3,000 in a usual year, and most concerned the Korean schools, according to a tally by the Japan Federation of Bar Associations.
Moreover, the letters on the Korean school issue used similar language, suggesting they were all sent by readers of a single blog -- "Yomei Sannen Jiji Nikki" (a diary on current affairs kept by someone with three years left to live). The blog began encouraging people to call for the lawyers' punishment around June 2017.
The blogger was reacting to public statements released in 2016 by the federation and some local bar associations criticizing moves by local governments to stop paying subsidies to Korean schools due to Pyongyang's repeated missile launches and nuclear tests.
A statement issued by the federation said the schools are "attended by children of people with roots in the Korean Peninsula who have settled in Japan for historical reasons and are members of Japanese society...stopping subsidies for political reasons would violate those children's right to study."
The blog, kept by an unidentified person, asserted, "At a time when the United Nations is adopting sanctions resolutions (against North Korea), a group demanding subsidies (for the schools) is indeed a group supporting terrorists."
The blogger provided a list of 21 bar associations and the names of lawyers who belong to them, urging its readers to push for them to be reprimanded for their support for the Korean schools.
His call was an abuse of a system allowed under the Lawyers Act for anyone to demand punishment of a lawyer if he or she engages in a demeaning act. Once such a request is filed, a bar association must conduct an investigation.
The man and the woman, who both live in the Kanto region, were ardent readers of the blog. They once thought the blog was revealing truths that the mass media would not report.
The public servant came across the blog in 2012 and he later became a frequent visitor, checking the site several times a day.
In what he thought would be an act "of service to society," the man told the blogger he would take part in the campaign to seek punishment of the lawyers, and the blogger mailed papers to him for filing requests for disciplinary action.
The names of the lawyers targeted in the campaign were already included in the papers, and all he had to do was sign his name, affix his seal and mail the documents to designated addresses.
The woman, who is unemployed, said she ran across the blog around 2017.
"Although I had been uninterested in politics before, I took an interest in the blog, believing it provided secret information," she recalled.
As she continued to follow the blog, she gradually started to harbor thoughts that she "must protect Japan from enemies" and eventually came to believe that the federation was "trying to disrupt Japan with malicious intent."
They both admitted to joining the campaign against the lawyers on a whim and were later surprised to learn that some of the lawyers targeted had decided to take legal action, saying the campaign constituted a hate crime against Korean residents.
It was after reading other blogs denouncing Yomei Sannen that the two realized the falsity of the claims it was making. They came to view it as "like a religious cult."
They have sent letters apologizing to 174 lawyers, saying that they demanded punishment for them "without understanding the system."
The woman says she still opposes spending public funds on Korean schools with ties to the pro-Pyongyang General Association of Korean Residents in Japan, known as Chongryon.
But she now believes it is "wrong to label all opinions that go against mine as being 'anti-Japan' and take a hostile view of them."
Popular blogger Ichiro Yamamoto said the Yomei Sannen blog is a "netouyo" blog -- the term for blogs written by right-wing internet activists -- with a cult following.
Its readers include many middle-aged and elderly people who are isolated at work or at home and find the internet a place where they can feel engaged, he said.
"If you feed such people with fake news about the existence of 'enemies' and conspiracy theories, they tend to jump at them so they can blame their own unhappiness and complaints on others."
According to Yamamoto, who is also a senior researcher at the Japan Institute of Law and Information Systems, netouyo sites attacking South Korea, China and some opposition politicians have been popular in recent years, with some of them turned into books.
Kenta Ikeda, a lawyer in Sapporo who is among those targeted in the campaign, received a letter of apology from a man who petitioned for his punishment, saying he resorted to "discrimination (against Koreans) in an attempt to escape from the pain of not being recognized in society."
"A society where adults can be easily incited by the internet and be a party to discrimination is perilous," Ikeda said. "If this problem is left unattended, we might see something similar to the Korean massacre at the time of the (1923) Great Kanto Earthquake at any time."
In the chaos that ensued after the quake devastated wide areas of Tokyo and surrounding areas, military and paramilitary forces killed many Koreans and Chinese, apparently acting on a rumor that they would stage an uprising. Many groundless rumors swirled at the time, including one alleging Koreans were poisoning wells.© KYODO
JeffLee
Why are the people's names kept secret? Protecting them only perpetuates the problem.
Coward
oldman_13
No doubt some will run away with this story as 'proof' that all Japanese are racist xenophobes,
But in actuality, if you cared to read and understand what happened, the motivations for these two Japanese people were not because of some blind hatred of all ethnic Koreans, but simply because they were upset by the concept of public funding for schools affiliated with North Korea, a country that has demonized Japan and lobbed multiple missiles towards them. Schools that proudly display pictures of the leaders of North Korea and follow their demagogue.
I don't see how anyone from any country can be happy, if they had schools in their country that were affiliated with rogue and terrorist nations and preached the death and destruction of the host country.
While I don't deny there is vile anti-Korean racism and sentiment in Japan, this is not an example of such.
macv
@ oldman_13 with North Korea, a country that has demonized Japan and lobbed multiple missiles towards them.
History proves Japan demonized Korea - back to school for you.
kurisupisu
Part of the problem stems from many Japanese to adequately process information in a balanced way and come to logical conclusions.
Also, foreigners are seen as a soft and vulnerable target;those lawyers that aided the Koreans were also targeted showing ignorance of the Japanese law (by the blog readers) that allows subsidies for educational establishments.
Instead of using the internet to gather various information for a balanced view,it was used to form and promote extremism, the antithesis of what the net actually can be....
Wallace Fred
More spinning by the usual crew regarding japans historic barbarity. Only positive from this is the realization of their crass stupidity. I'd bet the blogs managed by a government employee. Every dystopian regime needs a boogeyman.
extanker
Is Kim Jung University accepting new applicants already?
I always love to see how you try to play North Korea as some kind of a victim, when they are only a victim of their despotic leadership.
jcapan
A man in his 30s and a woman in their 50s aren't duped. Don't blame others for your own belief systems. It's beyond disingenuous.
Considering the rampant ignorance and the number of conspiracy theories embraced by people all over the globe in recent years, I don't think this is exclusive to Japan. I've taught college composition for more than 20 years (here and elsewhere) and the percentage of young people here who can distinguish between reliable sources and sheer wingnuttery never fails to amaze me. You mean this peer-reviewed article and Joe Bob's flat earth website aren't equivalent!?
Alfie Noakes
Even by Kyodo standards this is a bizarre article. A man in his 30s and a woman in her 50s "brainwashed" by a far-right hate site. What? Is Kyodo seriously contending that these people were pure and innocent until they read the blog, whereupon they became part of a baying online mob that sent 130,000 complaints to 21 local bar associations across Japan in a year?
Endless spin, endless whitewash.
thepersoniamnow
Lol now I want someone else to pay for my silly and offensive views because another person duped me, because I lack critical thinking and morals....
Madden
I'm assuming that when the lawyers started to fight back they must have gotten a nice legal letter from them, then all of a sudden they "realized" that they had been duped and of course didn't understand what they were doing, they aren't really racist!
Pukey2
Don't they read the news? America is now enjoying a yuuuuuge, beautiful relationship with Kim's Korea.
BigYen
You don't get "brainwashed" by voluntarily reading a blog. You choose to have your own prejudices confirmed by someone spouting something that you either already believe in, or want to.
This was obviously a concerted campaign by one small group of people with a particular agenda to push. All countries, not just Japan, have a minority of the population that are racist xenophobes and are just waiting for the dog whistle to blow.
Strangerland
This article sums up exactly what has happened with the right wing on the internet in America.
Actually the far left too.
AgentX
I see diplomacy is not strong in this one...
A PUBLIC SERVANT, people! The next you face systematic discrimination - remember that these people who basically pull the levers in Japan are so easily incited into racist rhetoric.
Yep. Very much so. In fact, because the domestic government of Japan is creating such a warm mess for its citizens now, we could very much see something like this happen again in our generation. Just one little spark at the right time and place is all it would take - as is evident.
Now that the authorities have the names and identities of these far-right maniacs, surely they will be brought to the court under the hate-speech laws, no? Oh, I almost forgot - they ARE the authorities...
oldman_13
I proved my point, thank you all.
Hardly anyone commenting on here mentions anything at all about these pro-North Korea affiliated schools. Schools that proudly post pictures of Kim Il-Sung and toe the North Korean party line. A country that has lobbed missiles several times towards Japan and has demonized the Japanese nation in its rhetoric. Last time I checked, the Japanese government wasn't lobbying rockets and bombs towards North Korea, nor promising to rain fire and fury upon the peninsula.
The only thing these narrow minded folk on here see is, oh my gosh, Japanese people engaging in a campaign to punish Japanese lawyers who support funding these radicalized pro-North Korean schools, why, they must be racists! Yet, these same people would absolutely get bent out of shape if there was a school located in their native country that preached hatred and destruction of the native country, and was funded by their local and national government (and students and families affiliated with the school sent money back to the regime). Double standards and hypocrisy as always.
I have in fact spoken out against anti-Korean acts of racism in Japan, on this very website. Like I said, this incident is nowhere remotely close to true anti-Korean racism. Anyone with common sense would understand that.
AgentX
How do you know that the schools "preached hatred and destruction of [Japan]"? I don't recall anything in the media about the schools having done that. If so, please link to such an article.
The schools do have pictures of their leaders and teach the history of North Korea. But that is no different to Japanese private schools in other countries having pictures of Abe or the Emperor hanging up and teaching their own language and history. Which they do.
As that (the illegal hate-speech inspired actions of a few) is what this article is actually about, the rest of your post is 'off-topic'.
Scrote
I think all public funding of private schools should be stopped, as such payments are illegal under article 89 of the constitution.
Luddite
They weren't brainwashed. You can't be brainwashed by a blog, it was just confirming their own prejudices.
Nasubi
@oldman_13 seems to be very concerned about foreigners hating Japan, which is as already pointed out not the issue of the article;
Moreover he does not think that the abuse of the Bar Association disciplinary system (attempting to use the system for objectives it is not meant to be used for) , one of the participants being no less than a public servant, and in regards to 174 lawyers, was wrong.
The statement from the unemployed woman serves as an example to us all
Jonathan Prin
AgentX. Argumented and objective ideas are not considered or understood well.
Even mote when people lack political knowledge.
Those 2 idiots should be fired anyway for practicing politics during their service for sure.
dmc27
On the contrary, while I don't agree with their actions, this doesn't seem to be hatred based on race, but instead based on opposition to a dictatorship regime. (There's lots of blame to go around for the cause of the regime. Maybe Japan deserves the brunt of it; I don't know.)
However, the blog itself sounds like fear mongering, very likely with the intention of brainwashing. The two people mentioned in the article eventually admitted and apologized for their mistake.
However, in comparison, this same fear mongering is spewed by Trump on a near-daily basis, and a large portion of one party in the U.S. has been likewise brainwashed.
AgentX
These people weren't brainwashed by the blog. They were brainwashed starting from many years before by their educational system and daily media. That's where the seeds were sewn.
The blog only helped to bring those prejudices out of them to where they thought was a safe place. The sentiment they espoused is under the surface with many Japanese. It's just a fact that you pick up on over time. It exists whether one can admit it or not.
dmc27
This could very well be true It would be interesting to see what's written in, e.g., a standard Japanese high-school history textbook. Could be very revealing. The media doesn't seem anything like Fox News bias to me, however, though perhaps I'm watching the wrong channel. I do see a lot of vanity-based propaganda (e.g., Cool Japan).
Kazuaki Shimazaki
@AgentXToday 11:27 am JST
Except, AgentXToday, they are teaching North Korean history in Japan, instead of Japanese history in Japan. Which leads to the problem of why Japanese should pay to have a bunch of Koreans teach North Korean history in Japan instead of Japanese history.
As for whether it is "hate education", I don't have such great sources either. What IS known, however, is that even in South Korea, education quickly gains an "anti-Japanese slant"
http://populargusts.blogspot.com/2009/11/you-die-pervasiveness-of-anti-japanese.html
(The link includes some of those infamous pictures drawn by South Korean children several years back, which if I remember correctly were blamed on a North Korean affiliated school or somesuch).
So prima facie, I don't find such a claim that unreasonable.
darknuts
I'm not sure how you can be duped into being a bigot but OK...
neiton
Pictures of Kim Jong Il and Kim Il Sung are displayed at the school.
It has been made lesson of North Korea's Juche ideology.
This is the same as the ISIS teacher is opening a school in New York.
Students are not criminals but are dangerous organizations.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Chongryon
thepersoniamnow
@ Kazuaki
I fail to see how my or your tax money has anything to do with what people are teaching in schools. I don’t care tha they are teaching Korean history in an Korean school.
Disillusioned
So, let me get this straight. These right-wing raciest idiots followed a blog for other right-wing raciest idiots and realised the right-wing raciest idiots were not telling the truth? Now, these right-wing raciest idiots want to sue the other right-wing raciest idiots for being right-wing raciest idiots. Am I right?