Japanese man, woman say they were duped by anti-Korean blog

A public servant has admitted to being "brainwashed" by a blog that claims Korean residents of Japan and some of Japan's opposition parties are trying to destroy the country.

The man in his 30s now regrets having sought the punishment of lawyers who expressed support for subsidizing Korean schools with ties to North Korea. He says he has come to view his actions as "discrimination against Korean residents."

He and a woman in her 50s, recently interviewed by Kyodo News, are among hundreds of Japanese who flooded 21 local bar associations across the country last year with multiple mails demanding disciplinary action against the lawyers, citing the same reason -- the lawyers' siding with Korean schools over the subsidy issue.

The number of requests for punishing lawyers rose to about 130,000 last year, compared with around 1,000 to 3,000 in a usual year, and most concerned the Korean schools, according to a tally by the Japan Federation of Bar Associations.

Moreover, the letters on the Korean school issue used similar language, suggesting they were all sent by readers of a single blog -- "Yomei Sannen Jiji Nikki" (a diary on current affairs kept by someone with three years left to live). The blog began encouraging people to call for the lawyers' punishment around June 2017.

The blogger was reacting to public statements released in 2016 by the federation and some local bar associations criticizing moves by local governments to stop paying subsidies to Korean schools due to Pyongyang's repeated missile launches and nuclear tests.

A statement issued by the federation said the schools are "attended by children of people with roots in the Korean Peninsula who have settled in Japan for historical reasons and are members of Japanese society...stopping subsidies for political reasons would violate those children's right to study."

The blog, kept by an unidentified person, asserted, "At a time when the United Nations is adopting sanctions resolutions (against North Korea), a group demanding subsidies (for the schools) is indeed a group supporting terrorists."

The blogger provided a list of 21 bar associations and the names of lawyers who belong to them, urging its readers to push for them to be reprimanded for their support for the Korean schools.

His call was an abuse of a system allowed under the Lawyers Act for anyone to demand punishment of a lawyer if he or she engages in a demeaning act. Once such a request is filed, a bar association must conduct an investigation.

The man and the woman, who both live in the Kanto region, were ardent readers of the blog. They once thought the blog was revealing truths that the mass media would not report.

The public servant came across the blog in 2012 and he later became a frequent visitor, checking the site several times a day.

In what he thought would be an act "of service to society," the man told the blogger he would take part in the campaign to seek punishment of the lawyers, and the blogger mailed papers to him for filing requests for disciplinary action.

The names of the lawyers targeted in the campaign were already included in the papers, and all he had to do was sign his name, affix his seal and mail the documents to designated addresses.

The woman, who is unemployed, said she ran across the blog around 2017.

"Although I had been uninterested in politics before, I took an interest in the blog, believing it provided secret information," she recalled.

As she continued to follow the blog, she gradually started to harbor thoughts that she "must protect Japan from enemies" and eventually came to believe that the federation was "trying to disrupt Japan with malicious intent."

They both admitted to joining the campaign against the lawyers on a whim and were later surprised to learn that some of the lawyers targeted had decided to take legal action, saying the campaign constituted a hate crime against Korean residents.

It was after reading other blogs denouncing Yomei Sannen that the two realized the falsity of the claims it was making. They came to view it as "like a religious cult."

They have sent letters apologizing to 174 lawyers, saying that they demanded punishment for them "without understanding the system."

The woman says she still opposes spending public funds on Korean schools with ties to the pro-Pyongyang General Association of Korean Residents in Japan, known as Chongryon.

But she now believes it is "wrong to label all opinions that go against mine as being 'anti-Japan' and take a hostile view of them."

Popular blogger Ichiro Yamamoto said the Yomei Sannen blog is a "netouyo" blog -- the term for blogs written by right-wing internet activists -- with a cult following.

Its readers include many middle-aged and elderly people who are isolated at work or at home and find the internet a place where they can feel engaged, he said.

"If you feed such people with fake news about the existence of 'enemies' and conspiracy theories, they tend to jump at them so they can blame their own unhappiness and complaints on others."

According to Yamamoto, who is also a senior researcher at the Japan Institute of Law and Information Systems, netouyo sites attacking South Korea, China and some opposition politicians have been popular in recent years, with some of them turned into books.

Kenta Ikeda, a lawyer in Sapporo who is among those targeted in the campaign, received a letter of apology from a man who petitioned for his punishment, saying he resorted to "discrimination (against Koreans) in an attempt to escape from the pain of not being recognized in society."

"A society where adults can be easily incited by the internet and be a party to discrimination is perilous," Ikeda said. "If this problem is left unattended, we might see something similar to the Korean massacre at the time of the (1923) Great Kanto Earthquake at any time."

In the chaos that ensued after the quake devastated wide areas of Tokyo and surrounding areas, military and paramilitary forces killed many Koreans and Chinese, apparently acting on a rumor that they would stage an uprising. Many groundless rumors swirled at the time, including one alleging Koreans were poisoning wells.

