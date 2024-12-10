Parents of chronically absent kids turn to support spaces to vent

With a surge in children refusing to go to school in Japan in recent years, places of respite are being set up across the country to advise parents feeling isolated and trapped, while also providing a space for them to vent their frustrations about their chronically absent kids.

School experts cite various possible reasons for school nonattendance, including kids' oversensitivity to stimuli, emphasizing the need for support to provide more information.

In late September, some 20 parents of children who skip school gathered at a meeting in Ebina, Kanagawa Prefecture near Tokyo.

One mother told the meeting that her absentee child avoids topic whenever she brings it up and "won't even leave the bedroom in the morning."

Her expression softened when another mother advised her, "You shouldn't take it as your child refusing to go to school but instead reaffirm their ability to make a decision."

"Bochi Bochi," the support group for children and their parents, has been holding meetings since 2021. Despite a modest start with only a few participants, the gatherings have gradually increased to dozens at any given time.

Yuki Iwamoto, 57, who started the organization to assist parents based on her own experience as a mother of an absentee child, said many parents with such children "blame themselves in isolation for raising their kids wrong."

But she said, "the meetings provide a forum for them to talk with people with the same experience and vent their pain."

A 53-year-old mother who also attended the meeting in September said that two years ago her daughter stopped going to junior high school in the fall of her third year.

With her daughter facing entrance exams for high school at the time, she recalled how she felt her child's future "looked bleak." "I was overwhelmed with concern over what would happen to her life."

The mother was initially unwilling to accept her daughter's school refusal but began to see the issue in a brighter light after talking with other parents facing the same problem.

"I became hopeful because I recognized there are other options for her career path and how she might live her life," she said.

The number of absentee children increased for the 11th straight year in the 2023 school year to a record 340,000. Support groups for parents, such as Bochi Bochi, are on the rise across the nation.

A survey by Emiko Takata, a professor of school health at Kio University in Nara Prefecture, western Japan, suggests that high school students who exhibit such behavior are more sensitive to sounds and other stimuli and to the moods of others than students who have not been away from school.

The number of high school students who stayed away from school was 68,770 in 2023, the largest ever. Takata believes so-called sensory overload may be behind the increase, stressing an expectation for more support, such as improvement of school environments.

Questionnaires were responded to by 47 high school students (29 who were chronically absent) via schools and parent associations in Nara, from June to September this year.

When asked to respond on a seven-point scale from "very much" to "not at all," to questions such as "Does loud noise make you uncomfortable?" and "Are you affected by other people's moods?" students who had played hooky showed a clear tendency toward sensory sensitivity than those who stayed in school.

A private-sector survey found roughly half of parents of such children complain of the absence of information about support services from schools. "Consultation services" and "details on private support" were listed as the information they need the most.

The Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology is actively providing information on contacts for education support centers and other public institutions for parents, as well as parents associations run by the private sector.

"We want to eliminate regional differences in the availability of support and increase consultation centers," said a ministry official. Local governments also provide necessary information through their websites and other channels.

Masato Noda, a graduate school professor of education welfare theory at Ritsumeikan University, said, "Although advisory groups and places where parents find comfort are increasing, optimum support in need differs in accordance with individual cases. It's important to match kinds of support with specific problems of people concerned."

