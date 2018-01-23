Pressure to achieve success blamed for falsification in iPS research

After the reputation of Japan's Nobel Prize-winning iPS research institute was blighted by an admission of falsification and fabrication in a published paper, experts have claimed that the malfeasance is fueled by a pressure to achieve notable success at all costs.

Japan has invested heavily in its preeminent iPS research, which is considered a key breakthrough for regenerative medicine, but the role of lead researcher Shinya Yamanaka is now being called into question after shocking revelations emerged of wrongdoing by another researcher at Kyoto University.

Kohei Yamamizu, a specially appointed assistant professor at the university's Center for iPS Cell Research and Application, falsified all six main figures in a paper that claimed he had succeeded in generating a brain structure in vitro using iPS cells, which can be grown into any type of body tissue.

The paper was published last year in scientific journal Stem Cell Reports, which has been asked to retract it by Kyoto University.

Moreover, according to the university, a part of public contributions to a research fund for Yamamizu's paper totaling 3.1 million yen (about $28,000) has been used.

"The backing that we so graciously received was used for dishonest research," Yamanaka, the professor who won the Nobel Prize in medicine in 2012 for discovering induced pluripotent stem cells, or iPS cells, said in a press conference.

In 2006, Yamanaka announced that he had discovered how intact mature cells in mice could be reprogrammed to become immature cells, and a year later shocked the world by successfully reprogramming human cells. In just six years before receiving the Nobel Prize, he became known as the creator of a major trend in life science research.

If the iPS cells are utilized for regenerative medicine to treat sicknesses and injuries, there are no ethical issues that arise or problems with organ rejections.

In 2014, a Japanese research team successfully transplanted retina cells grown from induced pluripotent cells to a woman in her 70s, marking the first time iPS-derived cells were introduced into a human body through surgery.

Clinical research has also begun for a variety of regenerative medicine applications, including using iPS cells to help control the progress of Parkinson's disease and for transplants in spinal cord injuries and repairs of cardiac infarctions.

The Japanese government has also placed a high priority on iPS as a pillar of its main growth strategy in the research field. Over 10 years from 2013 to 2022, the Ministry of Science is investing 110 billion yen in regenerative medicine research, using Kyoto University's iPS research as its core base.

Although no one is calling into question the efficacy of iPS cells themselves, the most recent scandal has left an indelible stain in the regenerative science community.

"(I)PS cells in the medical field are one of the few research areas that Japan can lead the world in. (The scandal) is regrettable because of the heavy burden of expectation," said an official from the science ministry.

The current case follows on from two scandals that rocked the Japanese scientific community in 2014. Haruko Obokata resigned after the government-backed Riken institute said she had fabricated research into STAP cells, while the University of Tokyo's Institute of Molecular and Cellular Biosciences found falsification of data by members of a laboratory headed by former professor Shigeaki Kato.

This spate of misconduct cases and doctoring of documents has led to an urgent call for a change of thinking and self-analysis among researchers, experts say.

"Because the expectations of society for iPS cells are so high, falsification probably happens to meet those expectations. Mr. Yamanaka, who heads the research lab, should also be questioned about how much he tried to tackle (the prevention of misconduct) on an organizational level," said Masaki Nakamura, an associate professor in science, technology and society at Osaka University.

