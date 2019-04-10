Safety steps for foreign drivers introduced amid rise in accidents

With an increasing number of foreigners unused to driving in Japan taking the wheel during their visits to the country, numerous traffic safety measures have been introduced to assist them amid a rise in serious accidents.
Warning signs in multiple languages and a driver-assistance system catering to foreign tourists are just some of those methods to support visitors who rent cars and travel around the country.
Many rental car users come from South Korea and Taiwan, where people drive on the right-hand side of the road, as opposed to the left in Japan. Foreign drivers can also be confused by Japanese road signs that are often different from those at home and risk causing accidents involving bicycles or motorbikes when turning left.
With the number of foreign visitors topping 30 million in 2018, their use of rental cars has jumped in recent years. About 1.41 million foreign visitors rented cars before their departure from airport in 2017, eight times higher than 2011 when the figure stood at 179,000, the transport ministry said.
This sudden leap in the number of international drivers has been linked to a rise in accidents resulting in death or injury, with those primarily caused by foreign visitors up from 25 in 2011 to 123 in 2017, according to the Institute for Traffic Accident Research and Data Analysis.
Last September, two yellow warning signs saying "Slow Down" in Chinese and Korean, respectively, were set up in front of a long downward slope on an expressway in southwestern Japan -- a section in which many foreign visitors tend to break hard.
In the southern Japan island prefecture of Okinawa, the National Institute of Technology Okinawa College has developed a driver-assistance system that instantaneously translates Japanese road signs into other languages.
The system is connected to a camera placed on the wing mirror of the vehicle and automatically shows the road sign translations on a screen in the dashboard. It can also provide voice warnings in English, Chinese and Korean when the car approaches intersections known for accidents.
"I hope the use of this driver-assistance system leads to safer driving," said Sumika Uehara, a 16-year-old student of the college. "I'd like visitors to bring home only happy memories from their trip." The school is aiming to put the system into commercial use.
On Japan's northernmost main island, the Hokkaido Regional Development Bureau has been distributing free booklets online in seven languages, including English and German, with explanations on Japan's road regulations.
For example, there are illustrations on how to view traffic signals and rules explaining that vehicles going straight or turning left have the right of way.
In Tokyo, the All Japan Rent-A-Car Association is planning to develop a smartphone app on driving etiquette.
The Kyushu District Transport Bureau, the transport ministry's branch in the southwestern Japan region, has also been handing out magnetic stickers for international drivers that can be placed on the rear of cars to show the driver is not Japanese.
"We're asking local Japanese drivers to take precautions including keeping a safe distance between cars," an official of the bureau said of the stickers.© KYODO
David Varnes
I don't know about the regions mentioned in the story, but I know that during 10 years driving in Nagano, it wasn't the foreigners that I had driving issues with. Every red light runner who nearly plowed into me as a pedestrian, or no signal turner who cut me off on my bicycle in the bike lane, or tailgater who nearly plowed into me when I started to slow down at the yellow light were Japanese.
garymalmgren
In Japan? Who would have imagined that!
BertieWooster
The whole road system needs a lot of work.
The address system is useless. Nobody, including Japanese people understands the chome/banchi system. If and when this information is displayed, it's in small letters and not visible from a moving car. Sure, cell phones have maps, but it's illegal to use a cell phone in a car - even to look at directions. The solution the rest of the planet uses is to give streets names and post the name of the street on the corner. Occasionally this is done. But it's not consistent. It would help to have a house numbering system too.
There is rarely any indication at a junction where the roads go. Large roads, like expressways have them, but there needs to be a sign above the road on smaller roads indicating which road goes where. There are sometimes arrow signs on the lanes, but these are invisible in crowded traffic.
And why, oh why, are there no roundabouts? There is ONE in Okinawa, in Itoman. It's very smooth, people have no problem using it and it keeps traffic moving. I've never seen an accident there. Accidents are almost exclusively at crossroads with traffic lights. Roundabouts are much safer. Studies have proved this time and time again.
Cameron
I guess they could make one of those little stickers for front and back that show an image of a Borg from Star Trek, with the words, “Alien On Board”.
kohakuebisu
Let's look at the data, not the analysis, and test our reading comprehension.
Eight times more users
Five times more accidents. Doesn't that mean the accident rate is going down? Should we simply accept this claim that people can't read road signs? Should we be talking to 16 year olds in a manner that suggests foreigners are a menace on the roads?
Should these be grouped together? Here is some NGO data. In Japan any accident that involves a hospital visit, even precautionary, is a "taijin" accident. According to these people, there are 430,000 accidents a year. Wow, big scary number for "death or injury"! Spend a moment looking though and you'll see that only 3,500 involve "death". Only 32,000 are "serious injury", which by the Japanese definition can be as little as a broken finger.
http://www.itarda.or.jp/situation_accident.php
So how much importance should be placed on 123 accidents out of 430,000?