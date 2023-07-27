Food, beverage imports from Japan held up at Chinese customs

Imports of food and beverage items, including confectionery and alcohol, from Japan are facing delays in customs clearance from Chinese authorities in the northern part of the country, sources familiar with the bilateral relationship said.

Businesses involved are currently investigating whether the delays have any connection to China's blanket radiation testing on seafood imports from Japan introduced earlier this month.

The measures are believed to have been adopted to pressure Tokyo over its plan to begin releasing treated radioactive water from the crippled Fukushima nuclear plant into the sea from this summer.

Concerns have been raised over China's decision to keep imports of fresh seafood and other marine product from Japan at customs for up to one month before clearance, with the total radiation testing prompting some Chinese businesses to find alternative procurement sources.

Mainland China has banned food imports from Fukushima and nine other prefectures since 2011 when a massive earthquake and tsunami triggered the Fukushima nuclear disaster.

