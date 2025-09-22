Forecasters warn of sudden drop in temperatures at end of fall, colder December

Japan's weather agency on Monday warned that a sudden drop in temperatures is likely to occur from late fall into early winter, with lower temperatures in December due to cold air masses.

The agency's three-month forecast predicts warmer temperatures in October and November over a wide swath of the country. December is expected to be roughly normal in northern Japan, whereas average or lower temperatures are expected across the rest of the country.

Heavier rainfall in October may be seen in western Japan and on the Pacific coast of eastern Japan.

Temperatures during the winter, which the agency defines as the period between December and February, are forecast to be normal nationally.

Snowfall on the Sea of Japan side is predicted to be average or greater in western Japan, and roughly average in eastern and northern Japan.

The coast on that side of Japan typically sees a lot of snowfall during winter because of cold air masses that approach from the north.

