Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Passengers walk through an arrival floor at Haneda International Airport in Tokyo. Photo: AP/Hiro Komae
national

Foreign entries into Japan surge 12-fold in 2022

0 Comments
TOKYO

The number of foreigners entering Japan surged nearly 12-fold to 4.20 million people in 2022, as COVID-19 border control measures were eased gradually and the number of inbound tourists spiked, according to the Immigration Services Agency's data.

The figure is up sharply from around 353,000 in 2021 but far below the record 31.19 million in the pre-pandemic year of 2019, according to the data.

Foreign entries began rising sharply in October when the government removed almost all border restrictions, such as the daily cap for overseas arrivals and the entry of foreign tourists only via package tours.

Japan saw foreign arrivals post all-time highs for seven straight years through 2019, as the government took measures to boost tourism as a pillar of its growth strategy.

Of the total in 2022, short-term visitors accounted for roughly 70 percent, at 2.86 million people, a nearly 40-fold from 2021, boosted by an increase in the number of tourists. In 2019, short-term visitors totaled 27.81 million.

The number of people who entered for a mid or long-term stay, such as technical intern trainees, highly skilled professionals and overseas students, returned to nearly pre-pandemic levels.

By country and territory, South Koreans led with 953,000, followed by visitors from Taiwan and the United States.

The number of Japanese nationals who went overseas more than quintupled to 2.77 million in 2022, the government data showed.

© KYODO

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Greenarium Awajishima

GaijinPot Travel

Travel

Experience Bonsai, Kimono and Japanese Culture in Saitama Prefecture

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

5 Spots to Get a Bird’s Eye View of the Shibuya Scramble Crossing

GaijinPot Blog

Matsue Castle

GaijinPot Travel

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Challenging The World Today

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For January 23-29

Savvy Tokyo

5 Skin Issues Resolved by Japanese Skincare Products

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Shrine Fortunes: The Many Levels of Luck in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

A Solo Trip Around Kyushu

GaijinPot Blog

Raising Black Biracial Children in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 4

GaijinPot Blog

Kinkan: The Tiniest Citrus Fruit, With an Edible Peel

Savvy Tokyo