Stampede during Halloween festival in Seoul
A man pays tribute near the scene of the stampede during Halloween festivities, in Seoul, South Korea, on Sunday. Photo: Reuters/KIM HONG-JI
2 Japanese among those killed in South Korea crush

TOKYO

Foreign leaders on Sunday expressed condolences over the deadly crowd surge in Seoul's Itaewon district, with more than 20 foreign nationals from 15 countries among the 153 killed in the crush in a popular nightspot.

South Korea's foreign ministry put the total at 26 foreign nationals killed from 15 countries. A ministry official told Reuters the dead included people from China, Iran and Russia.

Two Japanese nationals, a woman in her 20s and another woman between the age of 10 and 19, were also confirmed to have died in the crush, an official at Japan's foreign ministry said.

"I am greatly shocked and deeply saddened by the loss of many precious lives, including young people with a bright future, as a result of the very tragic accident," Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said in a statement.

At least four Chinese nationals were among those killed, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the Chinese embassy in Seoul.

Too bad, should have just go to Shibuya for halloween it is crowded but safer.

Too bad, should have just go to Shibuya for halloween it is crowded but safer.

You almost seem to be boastful about that claim. Show some respect.

Rest in Peace to all the victims.

never would have happened before people started following social media on their smartphones

never would have happened before people started following social media on their smartphones

There have been deadly crushes recorded for millennia. They can happen anywhere that has crowds.

