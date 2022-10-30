2 Japanese among those killed in South Korea crush

A man pays tribute near the scene of the stampede during Halloween festivities, in Seoul, South Korea, on Sunday.

Foreign leaders on Sunday expressed condolences over the deadly crowd surge in Seoul's Itaewon district, with more than 20 foreign nationals from 15 countries among the 153 killed in the crush in a popular nightspot.

South Korea's foreign ministry put the total at 26 foreign nationals killed from 15 countries. A ministry official told Reuters the dead included people from China, Iran and Russia.

Two Japanese nationals, a woman in her 20s and another woman between the age of 10 and 19, were also confirmed to have died in the crush, an official at Japan's foreign ministry said.

"I am greatly shocked and deeply saddened by the loss of many precious lives, including young people with a bright future, as a result of the very tragic accident," Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said in a statement.

At least four Chinese nationals were among those killed, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the Chinese embassy in Seoul.

© Thomson Reuters 2022.