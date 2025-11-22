 Japan Today
Foreign workers in Hokkaido
Foreign workers prepare daikon radish for shipment in Urahoro, Hokkaido. Image: Kyodo
Foreign population in 10 prefectures more than doubles in decade

TOKYO

The population of non-Japanese residents in 10 prefectures has more than doubled over the past decade, data compiled by Kyodo News showed Saturday, underscoring that foreigners are rapidly moving into such areas in a bid to ease labor shortages.

Kumamoto Prefecture in Kyushu, Japan's southwestern main island, saw the highest rise in foreign residents, as its population more than tripled in size. Hokkaido, Okinawa and two other prefectures in Kyushu made up the top five.

Late last year, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. began mass production at its first factory in Kumamoto Prefecture. Kyushu and the southern island prefecture of Okinawa are geographically close to nearby Asian countries and regions.

Measures are in place to encourage international students to stay in Japan after they graduate, but the challenge is whether they can be prevented from moving to major urban areas.

All 47 of Japan's prefectures recorded an increase in foreign residents, with the national total rising to 1.78 times the level of 10 years earlier, according to comparisons of population data from Jan. 1, 2015, and 2025.

Looking at Japanese residents, populations outside the larger cities show a clear trend of decline. Many regions continue to lose younger people to urban centers, accelerating depopulation and highlighting the uneven demographic shifts across the nation.

As younger generations leave and depopulation deepens, non-Japanese residents have taken on roles that support local communities. Their involvement in regional activities now provides vital help to areas struggling to maintain basic functions.

 non-Japanese residents have taken on roles that support local communities. 

The vast majority of these people are temporary. Their visas will force them to return home after a few years, while new temporary workers will be rotated in. You can debate if have a growing population of rootless people here sequesterd in their ghettoized dorms with the aim of only making money to send home will actually sustain these communities.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

