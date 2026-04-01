Foreign students in need of Japanese language training up 3-fold in 20 years

A child with foreign roots reads a Japanese book while learning the language in Tokyo.

The number of foreign national students attending public schools in need of Japanese language training has tripled over the past 20 years, a Kyodo News analysis of government data showed, posing a challenge to Japan in securing support staff.

The figure reached 57,718 in fiscal 2023, accounting for around 40 percent of all foreign students in public elementary, junior and senior high schools. The rise comes as the number of foreign nationals residing in Japan continues to grow.

Many of the students are children who moved to Japan with their families and use their native language, such as Chinese and Portuguese, in everyday life. Japan accepts enrollment of foreign students if they wish to attend public schools, although they are not subject to the country's compulsory education program.

The increase was observed across 41 of Japan's 47 prefectures, with Aichi, home to Toyota Motor Corp and other major manufacturing companies, having the highest number of foreign students requiring Japanese language instruction at 11,924.

Kanagawa Prefecture came in second with 6,182 students, followed by Tokyo at 5,373, Shizuoka at 4,275 and Osaka at 3,908.

Aichi also recorded the steepest rise of 4.3-fold from fiscal 2003 when the number of such students was 2,776.

In addition to foreign students in need of Japanese language instruction, there were also 11,405 students who, despite having Japanese nationality, lacked proficiency in the language, mainly due to them having lived abroad for an extended period.

In total, the overall number of children requiring Japanese language schooling stood at 69,123.

According to a survey by the Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology, the number of foreign national students in public schools in fiscal 2023 was 129,449.

By prefecture, Shiga had the highest ratio of foreign students in need of Japanese language instruction at around 84 percent.

Students requiring language instruction, including those with Japanese nationality, were found in around 1,000 municipalities, accounting for about 60 percent nationwide.

Satoshi Takeyama, who serves as an education adviser for foreign students commissioned by the education ministry, called for an education system that respects children's native tongue.

"At a stage when students are expected to learn properly structured, theoretical concepts, knowledge can take hold if they think in their native language. However, if they study in unfamiliar Japanese, much of it may be lost," said Takeyama, who is also a teacher at a Tokyo government-run senior high school.

Kyodo News analyzed data released by the education ministry for fiscal 2023 and 2003, focusing on foreign national students for whom comparisons could be made primarily by prefecture.

© KYODO