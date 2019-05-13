Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Foreign tourist warned for flying drone over Shibuya scramble crossing

TOKYO

Police on Sunday warned a foreign tourist after he was was seen operating a drone over Shibuya’s famous scramble crossing in Tokyo.

Around 2 p.m., an eyewitness spotted the drone flying over the iconic crossing, Fuji TV reported. An NHK reporter also filmed it flying at about the height of an eight-story building.

Police noticed a foreign male tourist maneuvering the drone over the area, which is a no-fly zone, and told him to stop.

Flying drones over densely populated areas is prohibited by law. Police quoted the tourist as saying he was unaware of the law.

Police said that Sunday’s drone incident is unrelated to multiple reports of drones seen flying near the Imperial Palace in Chiyoda Ward and other areas since Emperor Naruhito ascended the throne on May 1.

4 Comments
They didn't report the nationality?

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Police noticed a foreign male tourist maneuvering the drone over the area, which is a no-fly zone, and told him to stop.

If that is all that happened to him then he got off very lightly. A chap near where I live got fined 100,000 yen for flying one over a lake.

Police quoted the tourist as saying he was unaware of the law.

Expect to see a swarm of drones in Shibuya this weekend piloted by people who are "unaware of the law"

1 ( +2 / -1 )

Ignorance of the law is no excuse. This is especially true of driving in foreign countries.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

I think Japan should not be able to manufacture and sell drones outside of Japan. You can barely use them here... why should they be able to sell them.

-3 ( +0 / -3 )

