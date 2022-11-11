No. of foreign tourists in Japan in October up 15-fold from Sept to 288,900

The number of foreign tourists that arrived in Japan in October increased more than 15-fold from the previous month to 288,909, government data showed Friday, as the country removed almost all COVID-19 entry restrictions on Oct 11.
From Oct 1 to 10, the daily tally of foreign tourists entering Japan was around 1,900 but it jumped to about 12,900 after the government removed its cap on daily arrivals and its ban on individuals and non-prearranged trips, according to the Japan Tourism Agency.
The agency has compiled the preliminary figures based on data from the Immigration Services Agency of Japan, revealing them at a meeting of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party.
As of Monday, the number of foreign tourists to Japan in November was 140,315, the agency said.
"Many tourist destinations are crowded with more travelers than the same period last year," Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism Minister Tetsuo Saito said at a press conference.
In October 2019, before the pandemic, the number of foreign tourists to Japan was over 2 million.
The government lifted entry restrictions that required foreign tourists to travel on package tours and to obtain a visa if they are citizens of one of 68 countries and regions with which Japan had a waiver agreement before the pandemic, according to the Foreign Ministry.© KYODO
JTC
Infections up too... related ? Does it matter anymore, so long as the Government gets it's money in taxes ? .... I think that is what we, should be considering when handling this issue - it now been pushed from a Government concern to a Private concern .
sakurasuki
Anyway it's 2.4 million in October 2019 and 2.6 million in October 2018 so still not back to level before pandemic. 288,900 visitor that means it's only back 12-13% compared to that.
TokyoLiving
Excellent news !!..
And the numbers will keep going up..
GO JAPAN !!..
Michael Machida
We are going into winter. The numbers naturally go up. Sheesh!
Moonraker
I don't think I have ever been in any other country where there are continual updates on the number of foreign tourists. Is this part of the endless neediness displayed for validation and approval by foreigners?
ghosthand
Naisu Nihon! Gambare gambare! No way things will be back to normal anytime soon, but this is just a start and I'll be going back home to Nihon soon (but it will be on business selling my book so not as a tourist!)
ulysses
Good news, hope it continues to increase.
High airfares is what is holding travel back and it will be another 6 months before fares start to drop. Travel should increase substantially after that.
I image you haven’t been to many countries. Most countries with large inbound travel are reporting visitor numbers!
obladi
Bring more money!
Moonraker
Au contraire, ulysses, I have travelled a lot. But even though tourists number were increasing everywhere before the pandemic, it was obsessively reported in Japan as if it was special to Japan, always with pictures of white people prominent (as above), despite them being in the minority.