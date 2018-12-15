Foreign tourists in Japan set to hit record high 30 mil in 2018

The number of foreign tourists to Japan is set to rise for the seventh straight year and hit a record level of more than 30 million in 2018, the tourism minister said Friday.
"We are still at the midway point to hitting the goal (of 40 million visitors) but I am glad that the number is steadily growing," Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism Minister Keiichi Ishii said at a press conference. "We will strive to promote tourism as much as we can."
The government is targeting 40 million foreign visitors by 2020, the year the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics is held. Japan logged an all-time high of 28.69 million foreign visitors in 2017, up 19.3 percent from the previous year.
Growth in inbound tourism continues despite a series of disasters hitting Japan this year. Kansai International Airport in Osaka and New Chitose Airport in Hokkaido were both temporarily closed in September following a strong typhoon and earthquake respectively.
Japan has seen a continued rise in foreign tourists, from Asian countries such as China in particular, supported by eased visa requirements and an expanded tax exemption program.© KYODO
Chip Star
The true driver behind immigration reform and Japan modernizing.
JeffLee
There is a lot of simmering annoyance and resentment over the foreigner influx among the Japanese. The policy could well backfire. Populism happens for a reason.
OssanAmerica
So much for the old "All of Asia hates Japan" nonsense. Although I agree that too much of this may cause the the reverse to become true.
Chip Star
Okay. This in no way refutes my statement.
Beanie
Perhaps it’s time to scale back the tax exemptions for visitors. Let them pay the same sales tax as the rest of us. (And don’t raise it)
thepersoniamnow
Am very grateful for the money, internationalism, and gradually...understanding that this hopefully brings. As for the Ojisans who mutter racist things cause they no longer can sit on the train like before...well too bad buddy.
As a Japanese American, these days I do get treated like a tourist more often which is kinda frustrating, but only if is let it be.
Peace, and come again! :D
jcapan
Tend to agree with this. And if it's palpable to us, however indirectly stated or insinuated, we can only imagine the majority of that iceberg under the surface. And from their perspective, the immigration bill is of a piece with tourism. There will be an inevitable backlash at some pt. A more right-wing populist challenge to Abe for one thing.
Alfie Noakes
The tourists flocked to Franco's Spain and Greece under the Colonels.
Also, I've never heard anyone ever say "All of Asia hates Japan".
Goodlucktoyou
We need more western toilets that are not so low! Went to Kyoto station last week. Took 30 minutes including queue time. For relief.
Chip Star
This is not a logical inference from the substance of the article.
kohakuebisu
As Peter O'Hanraha-Hanrahan says, this is no international thumbs up to the Japan government. Folks just want a good time and think they can get one here.
As Greece and other tourist meccas like Thailand show, tourism is a generally low paying sector. Not if you're the developer or the half a dozen Airbnbs in central Kyoto owner, but it will be for everyone else making the beds, driving the coaches, and stocking the shelves at Mega Donki. You cannot equate these jobs with seishain at manufacturers.
socrateos
I was expecting less due to the series of disasters this year. This is a good news. Tourism has been helping Japanese retailers for many years now. It's one of the important economic policies to deal with population decrease. So far, it has been working.
Andrew Crisp
The bulk of the inbound Tourists are still from other Asian countries especially China, Taiwan and Korea, it will be interesting if the Rugby World cup in 2019 brings in tourists from other countries especially those that have Rugby as one of their National sports.
No doubt if the locals want to holiday in their own Country that have to pay a lot more to access already crowded places.
BackpackingNepal
Tourists who complain about Asian toilets or Not liking Asian Alleyways (which are actually better) are the ones who doesn't like to pay for anything yet roam around like tourist who needs respect from the locals.
These tourists should be treated badly by locals or any customer service to prevent from coming back again.
cracaphat
And in the 20+ years I've been here, I can't get any family member to broaden their horizon and come here for a visit.Feel p.o.'d actually. And next week I'm going back for the umpteenth time.Think I'm gonna make it the last dance.
OssanAmerica
Guess you haven't been on JT too long. This is standard J-H mantra.