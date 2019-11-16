Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Foreign tourists in Kyoto are being reminded of etiquette via their smartphones in a pilot project that started on Sunday. Photo: KYODO
national

Foreign tourists in Kyoto reminded of etiquette via smartphones

3 Comments
KYOTO

Foreign tourists in a popular sightseeing spot in Kyoto are being reminded of etiquette via their smartphones in a pilot project that began Monday, after local residents complained of their behavior, such as taking pictures of geisha and their apprentice maiko without permission.

The test took place around the "Hanamikoji" street in Kyoto's Gion district, where teahouses and other historic buildings are clustered. Visitors who have installed a tourist information app or carry mobile devices rented out by hotels and inns automatically received information about local manners in English and Chinese.

Tourists were also requested not to enter private properties when they approached the designated district.

The project, which will run through Dec 8, was launched by the Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism Ministry in cooperation with the Kyoto city government after local residents urged the municipality in March to remind tourists of good manners.

The ministry and the city will evaluate the effects of the project in improving the manners of tourists through images from cameras installed on the streets and a survey targeting local residents.

In a questionnaire survey on tourists' behavior that covered a group of local residents, bars and restaurants in August and September last year, members reported seeing visitors "sit and lie on the streets to take pictures" and "foreigners chasing maiko with cameras in their hands entering a store."

Unauthorized entry to their homes as well as property damage was also cited by residents in the survey. Such disturbing acts by an increasing number of visitors have been frequently observed since around five years ago, according to the group.

While the project is under way, personnel who can speak foreign languages will patrol the area and remind tourists of etiquette if they see disrespectful behavior. Posters are also being put up to raise awareness.

"We'd like to study what steps are effective in dealing with problems stemming from differences in customs," a Kyoto city government official said.

© KYODO

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

3 Comments
Login to comment

Oh, good grief! Do Japanese ever grow tired of telling people what to do? Just stop accepting foreign tourists and the problems are over. Not everybody is Japanese! Not everybody reads Japanese! Not everybody understands Japanese culture! It's called, cultural diversity. You want all these people to come from all over the world to spend their money, but you expect them to be Japanese. It reminds me off my ex-wife! What's next? Tourists will have to pass a Japanese culture test before they can enter Kyoto? Get used to it or give up on the foreign tourist's money.

4 ( +4 / -0 )

Please don't take photo's of Geisha.

Sorry, can't agree with that unless it actually interferes with her like trying to take a selfie or asking for them to join you in a photo. I have taken photo's from a respectable distance.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

@ disillusioned

word my brother, word.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Japan’s Toxic Drinking Culture No One Talks About

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

5 Hiking Spots Around Tokyo To Catch Stunning Views Of Fall Foliage

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #49: Bar Owner Invents New Way to Drink Bubble Tea

GaijinPot Blog

Top Jobs in Japan You Can Apply to From Overseas – Week 39, 2019

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Education

Tokyo Coding Club: The Tech School That Inspires Students To Create The Future

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Travel

Visiting Yokohama? This Online Map Will Help You Explore the Best of the City’s Food Culture

GaijinPot Blog

Hiking

Yatsugatake Mountains

GaijinPot Travel