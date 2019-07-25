Foreign tourists warned not to fly drones during Sumida River Fireworks Festival

The 42nd Sumida River Fireworks Festival will be held on July 27 on the banks of the Sumida River in Tokyo’s Taito and Sumida wards. The Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department has issued a notice in English to remind foreign tourists that operating drones in the area during the festival is prohibited.

The warning has been issued in response to a recent increase in the number of overseas visitors operating drones in Tokyo’s no-fly zones, such as the bustling scramble crossing in Shibuya Ward and the Ginza area. Many tourists who have been reprimand for operating unauthorized drones in Tokyo claim that they were unaware of the city’s strict regulations.

This year, festival organizers estimate that 950,000 spectators will be attending the annual summer spectacle, which dates back to the Edo Period in 1733.

In addition, anti-terrorism measures will be implemented for the festival. The Emergency Response Team (ERT), which specializes in counter-terrorism, will be deployed in case of any emergency.

General vehicles are also prohibited from driving through the venue and police cars will be placed at intersections to prevent runaway vehicles from potentially colliding into spectators.

