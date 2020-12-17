No. of foreign visitors to Japan in November more than doubles October figure

The number of foreign visitors to Japan more than doubled in November from a month ago as the country eased coronavirus-related travel restrictions during the month, government data showed on Wednesday.

Total foreign arrivals rose to 56,700 in November from 27,400 in October, although that was a 98% drop from a year earlier, according to the Japan National Tourism Organization.

The government last month partially eased travel restrictions from countries including China, South Korea and Vietnam, but the measure only allows essential travelers to enter the country.

