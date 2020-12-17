Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

No. of foreign visitors to Japan in November more than doubles October figure

0 Comments
TOKYO

The number of foreign visitors to Japan more than doubled in November from a month ago as the country eased coronavirus-related travel restrictions during the month, government data showed on Wednesday.

Total foreign arrivals rose to 56,700 in November from 27,400 in October, although that was a 98% drop from a year earlier, according to the Japan National Tourism Organization.

The government last month partially eased travel restrictions from countries including China, South Korea and Vietnam, but the measure only allows essential travelers to enter the country.

© Thomson Reuters 2020.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

0 Comments
Login to comment

Maybe that is the reason why the Virus increased!

Too many imported cases.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Savvy Spotlight

Choosing Slow Fashion With Vintage Kimono-Dress Maker Lia

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week: Tokyo Area Events For December 14-20

Savvy Tokyo

Live

Nengajo: How to Send a Japanese New Year Postcard

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

5 Festive Facts About Japanese Christmas Cake

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Stroll Through Time to the Historic Edo Period in Takehara City

GaijinPot Blog

Working from Home: English Teachers and the ‘New Normal’

GaijinPot Blog

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 50

GaijinPot Blog

Sponsored Post

A Weekend Getaway To Rabbit Island

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Immerse Yourself in the Cultural Heritage of Japan from the Comfort of Home

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #109: How many keyboards do you need?

GaijinPot Blog

Chiba

GaijinPot Travel

Kanagawa

GaijinPot Travel