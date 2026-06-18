Foreign visitors to Japan fall 3.6% to nearly 3.6 million in May

The number of foreign visitors to Japan in May fell 3.6 percent from a year earlier to 3.56 million due to a drop in travelers from China amid worsening diplomatic ties between the Asian neighbors, government data showed Wednesday.

While the overall figure marked the second straight month of decline, the number of visitors from the United States and European countries increased, the Japan National Tourism Organization said, in a sign that the impact of the conflict in the Middle East has been limited.

The number of tourists from China fell for six consecutive months, plunging 60.4 percent over the year to 313,000, following remarks last November by Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on Japan's potential involvement in an attack on Taiwan.

Still, the number of visitors from the Middle East region jumped 67.8 percent to 39,000 after declining in April amid the war in Iran, according to the organization.

The timing of Islamic holidays this year, which fell in May rather than June as in 2025, helped boost the total number, according to the data. The increase came despite a drop in travelers from some countries due to flight disruptions.

By country and region, visitors from South Korea topped the list with 951,300, up 15.2 percent, followed by Taiwan with 616,800, up 14.6 percent, and the United States with 333,700, up 7.0 percent. China came fourth.

Travelers from Britain increased 6.0 percent to 55,200 while those from Germany rose 18.8 percent to 50,200, after the number of tourists from many European countries fell in April.

Airlines have raised fuel surcharges amid surging prices. Japan Tourism Agency commissioner Shigeki Murata said, "Currently it is difficult to predict the extent of the impact on inbound tourism demand."

© KYODO