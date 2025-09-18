Foreign visitors to Japan rise 16.9% in Aug led by China, S Korea

The number of foreign visitors to Japan in August grew 16.9 percent from a year earlier to 3.4 million, a record for the month, on the back of increased flights from Asian countries, government estimates showed Wednesday.
Travel from Hong Kong and South Korea recovered after a drop the previous month on a rumor on social media that Japan would suffer a devastating natural disaster in July.
By country and region, China topped the list with 1 million visitors, up 36.5 percent, followed by South Korea at 660,900, up 8.0 percent, and Taiwan at 620,700, a 10 percent increase, helped by increased flights, according to data released by the Japan National Tourism Organization.
Hong Kong logged an 8.3 percent decline in August, improving from a 36.9 percent plunge the previous month, the organization said.
In the first eight months of the year, Japan's visitor arrivals soared 18.2 percent from a year earlier to 28.4 million.© KYODO
GuruMick
Tomorrows headline will be "China threats cause increase in Japans defence spending.
China is such a "threat " the Chinese people are potentially loving us to death.
Could this be the master plan ?
P_C
Annualized let's say 36M visitors at 3000 yen per travel visa. Gov't taking in a wopping 108,000,000,000 yen. let's give in back to the Japanese in a cash distribution.