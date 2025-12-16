 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Kimi Onoda, center, minister in charge of economic security Image: AP
national

Foreigners bought 3,498 properties near Japanese sensitive sites in FY2024: gov't

3 Comments
TOKYO

A total of 3,498 properties around critical security facilities and remote islands in Japan were purchased by foreign individuals or entities in fiscal 2024, with nearly half from China, a government study showed Tuesday.

Separately, the government announced it will demand from April 2026 increased disclosure when corporations attempt to acquire forested lands or properties deemed of national security importance, such as requiring them to disclose the nationalities of company heads in registration forms.

It will also ask individuals to provide their nationalities when acquiring forested areas, in a series of efforts by the administration of Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi to gain a grasp on the scale of the foreign real estate ownership.

Foreigners acquired a total of 1,744 plots of land and 1,754 buildings across 37 of Japan's 47 prefectures, according to the survey on acquisitions. The purchases were made in the vicinity of 583 locations designated as "monitored areas" or "special monitored areas" under a law governing their use that took effect in 2022.

By country or region, China accounted for the most acquisitions at 1,674, followed by Taiwan at 414, South Korea at 378 and the United States at 211.

The survey is the second since the implementation of the law aimed to prevent real estate in areas surrounding important facilities and on remote islands from being used for acts that may impact official activities.

"We will steadily investigate the situation and take all-out measures to thwart acts that obstruct the functions of the properties," said Kimi Onoda, minister in charge of economic security, at a press conference on Tuesday.

Last year's investigation showed foreigners acquired 371 properties, but any direct comparison is unrepresentative as the number of designated locations increased nearly seven-fold in the latest survey.

There were no cases where warnings or orders to halt use were issued.

According to the Cabinet Office, many of the properties acquired by foreigners were apartments or condominiums, with many Chinese buyers believed to have purchased properties in the greater Tokyo area for investment purposes.

By prefecture, Tokyo saw the highest number of acquisitions at 1,558. Some were around the Medical Service School of the Ground Self-Defense Force, the Acquisition, Technology and Logistics Agency's Naval Systems Research Center and the New Sanno U.S. Forces Center.

After Tokyo, Kanagawa had the most acquisitions at 339, followed by Chiba at 235, Hokkaido at 217 and Fukuoka at 211.

Under the law, plots of land and buildings within a 1-kilometer radius of designated critical facilities are subject to land use regulations. The survey covered a total of 113,827 properties where ownership was newly registered in the fiscal year starting April 2024.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

3 Comments
Login to comment

Old picture, old story.

Who else has the cash to buy any property here now?

Calm down.

-3 ( +1 / -4 )

Remember when Japanese had money and were purchasing everything ? Australians ? I fail to see the issue with foreigners investing in Japan. So what if they own property, they’re not setting up military bases. I don’t get it. Owning property and paying land tax is different to residing here anyway.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

"A total of 3,498 properties around critical security facilities and remote islands in Japan were purchased by foreign individuals or entities in fiscal 2024, with nearly half from China, a government study showed Tuesday."

Well, was the issue of security not considered before selling, And now what happens?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Travel

Kurashiki: Slowing Down in Japan’s Canal Town

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Mizuhiki Art: The Beautiful Knots On Holiday Gifts

Savvy Tokyo

One Day in Shibamata: A Guide to Downtown Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

Yoshiminedera Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Winter

10 Regional Hot Pots in Japan to Try This Winter

GaijinPot Blog

5 Famous Foods You’ll Find in Ishikawa

GaijinPot Travel

Food

Easy Kinako Cookie Recipe: Spread The Love This Christmas

Savvy Tokyo

Kirin Beer Sendai Brewery Tour

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Daiso Must-Haves For Christmas

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

5 Coat Trends To Keep You Chic & Cozy in Tokyo This Winter

Savvy Tokyo

Letters from Japan: “Rethinking Life in Japan”

Savvy Tokyo

How to Move to Japan: Visas, Requirements and Everything You Need to Know in 2026

GaijinPot Blog