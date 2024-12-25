Foreigners bought 371 properties near Japan security zones in FY2023

A total of 371 properties around critical security facilities and border islands in Japan were purchased by foreign individuals or entities in fiscal 2023, a government study shows.

Foreigners acquired 174 plots of land and 197 buildings across 20 of Japan's 47 prefectures, according to the first survey on acquisitions in 399 locations designated by fiscal 2023 as "specially monitored zones" or "monitored zones" since a law governing their use came into effect in 2022.

There were no cases where warnings or orders to halt use were issued.

By country or region, China accounted for the most acquisitions at 203, followed by South Korea at 49 and Taiwan at 46.

According to the Cabinet Office, many of the properties acquired by foreigners were apartments or condominiums, with many Chinese buyers believed to have purchased properties in the greater Tokyo area for investment purposes.

By prefecture, Tokyo had the highest number of acquisitions at 171, including 104 around the Ministry of Defense in Shinjuku Ward, 39 near the Ground Materiel Control Command of the Self-Defense Forces, and 20 near the GSDF's Nerima camp.

"We will ensure the thorough implementation of regulations to prevent any activities that could compromise critical facilities," economic security minister Minoru Kiuchi said at a government council meeting Monday.

The survey covered a total of 16,862 properties where ownership was transferred or newly registered in the fiscal year starting April 2023.

After Tokyo, Chiba had the most acquisitions at 38, followed by Fukuoka at 31, Hokkaido at 20 and Aichi at 12.

The government has so far designated 583 locations within a 1-kilometer radius of critical facilities as subject to land use regulations. Locations other than 399 included in the latest study will be covered in future surveys.

