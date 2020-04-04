Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Foreigners given extra 3 months to renew stay due to coronavirus

2 Comments
TOKYO

The Immigration Services Agency of Japan said Friday it will extend for three months the deadline for foreigners to renew their period of stay in a bid to alleviate congestion at immigration counters amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The measure targets those whose current status will expire between March and June, including short-term stayers such as tourists.

At present, immigration counters nationwide are crowded with foreigners, including short-term stayers, who are applying for extensions of their stay in Japan, with some of them unable to return home due to tighter border control across the globe.

The agency had earlier granted one-month extensions for foreigners whose residency status or period of stay expires in March and April, excluding short-term stayers.

Foreigners who are unable to return home will not be treated as illegal overstayers for 90 days after the expiry date of their visas, the agency said.

© KYODO

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

2 Comments
I wish they had decided so earlier. I had to apply 2 weeks ago and walking into, sorry I mean pushing myself into the overcrowded immigration office was like a bad dream. It's been 2 weeks so I guess I made it out alive, but even though most were wearing masks there was a lot of suspicious coughing going on.... Great.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Good for them.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

