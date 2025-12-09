 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Forest fire at Mount Myogi in Gunma spreads

0 Comments
MAEBASHI, Gunma

A forest fire was reported Monday at Mount Myogi, known as a scenic hiking spot in Gunma Prefecture northwest of Tokyo, with defense force assistance requested as the blaze continued.

At least 8 hectares of land had burned as of the afternoon as authorities tried to control the fire from the air. No damage to houses or injuries have been reported so far, according to the authorities.

The fire was reported in Tomioka, one of the municipalities in which the mountain is located, shortly before 9 a.m. The prefectural government later requested that the Self-Defense Forces be deployed as the fire spread.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Japan as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including market trends, property buying procedures, and financing. The webinar will be held on December 13, 2025, from 11AM to 12PM (Japan Standard Time).

Register Today

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

5 Famous Foods You’ll Find in Yamagata

GaijinPot Travel

Japan’s Visa Fees Are Rising—But What Problem Is This Solving?

GaijinPot Blog

Winter

OTC Japanese Medicines for Flu Season

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Inside the World Cosplay Summit: Which Country is Your Favorite?

GaijinPot Blog

How to Enjoy Christmas in Japan When You’re Single

GaijinPot Blog

Food

The Best Christmas Dining Offers in Tokyo For The 2025 Holiday Season

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Daiso Winter Must-Haves For Keeping Warm

Savvy Tokyo

Kounotori Express Train

GaijinPot Travel

events

Tokyo Events For December 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Winter

Appliances to Stay Warm During Winter in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Tokyo

Experiencing Magic at the Harry Potter Studio Tour in Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

A Guide to Gojyoin: Japanese Castle Stamps

Savvy Tokyo