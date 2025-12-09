Forest fire at Mount Myogi in Gunma spreads

A forest fire was reported Monday at Mount Myogi, known as a scenic hiking spot in Gunma Prefecture northwest of Tokyo, with defense force assistance requested as the blaze continued.

At least 8 hectares of land had burned as of the afternoon as authorities tried to control the fire from the air. No damage to houses or injuries have been reported so far, according to the authorities.

The fire was reported in Tomioka, one of the municipalities in which the mountain is located, shortly before 9 a.m. The prefectural government later requested that the Self-Defense Forces be deployed as the fire spread.

© KYODO