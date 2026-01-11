 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Forest fire breaks in Gunma

0 Comments
MAEBASHI, Gunma

A forest fire broke out in Gunma Prefecture on Sunday, with the local government requesting the dispatch of Self-Defense Forces personnel as the blaze continues to spread.

The prefectural government said the fire in Kiryu had burned about 2,500 square meters of woodland as of 2:30 p.m., with no injuries confirmed so far.

Emergency services were alerted at around 11:20 a.m. after a call reported white smoke rising from a mountainside. Firefighters and disaster-response helicopters were sent to contain the flames.

The Japan Meteorological Agency said a dry air advisory was in effect for Kiryu at the time of the outbreak, and it later issued a strong wind advisory.

The site is a mountainous area several kilometers north of JR Kiryu Station. Police said no homes are nearby.

© KYODO

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Japan as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including market trends, property buying procedures, and financing. The webinar will be held on January 16, 2026, from 6PM to 7PM (Japan Standard Time).

Register Today

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Events

Tokyo Weekly Events: What’s On? (Jan. 6 – 12)

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events For January 2026

Savvy Tokyo

Meet Cynthia Usui, A Career Break Advocate & Chief Empowerment Officer of Sekaia Inc.

Savvy Tokyo

Events

Osaka Weekly Events: What’s On? (Jan. 6 – 12)

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Dondo-yaki: Japan’s Fiery Farewell to the New Year

GaijinPot Blog

Food

Candied Kumquat Recipe: The Tiniest Citrus Fruit With An Edible Peel

Savvy Tokyo

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 2

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

HachiKita Highlands Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

The J-Find Visa: Japan’s New Path for Job Seekers and Entrepreneurs

GaijinPot Blog

Harunire Terrace

GaijinPot Travel

Mangetsu-ji Temple Uki-mido

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

Japan Trends 2025: What Changed and What’s Shaping 2026

GaijinPot Blog