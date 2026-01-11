Forest fire breaks in Gunma

A forest fire broke out in Gunma Prefecture on Sunday, with the local government requesting the dispatch of Self-Defense Forces personnel as the blaze continues to spread.

The prefectural government said the fire in Kiryu had burned about 2,500 square meters of woodland as of 2:30 p.m., with no injuries confirmed so far.

Emergency services were alerted at around 11:20 a.m. after a call reported white smoke rising from a mountainside. Firefighters and disaster-response helicopters were sent to contain the flames.

The Japan Meteorological Agency said a dry air advisory was in effect for Kiryu at the time of the outbreak, and it later issued a strong wind advisory.

The site is a mountainous area several kilometers north of JR Kiryu Station. Police said no homes are nearby.

© KYODO