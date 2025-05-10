Former emperor discharged from hospital after heart checkup

Former Emperor Akihito and former Empress Michiko leave University of Tokyo Hospital in Tokyo in a car on May 10, 2025. (Kyodo) ==Kyodo

Emperor Emeritus Akihito was discharged from a Tokyo hospital on Saturday after undergoing medical tests for a heart condition.

The 91-year-old was diagnosed with myocardial ischemia -- reduced blood flow to the heart muscle -- though he showed no symptoms, the Imperial Household Agency said after the tests at the University of Tokyo Hospital.

It said he will require careful follow-up care.

He was admitted to the hospital on Tuesday after an earlier checkup detected signs of the heart condition.

In 2022, he received treatment for heart failure. He stepped down from the Chrysanthemum Throne in April 2019, becoming the first Japanese monarch to abdicate in around 200 years.

