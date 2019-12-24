Former emperor, empress likely to also greet public on Jan 2

Emperor Emeritus Akihito and Empress Emerita Michiko are expected to join other members of the imperial family to greet New Year well-wishers, sources at the Imperial Household Agency said Tuesday.

If the couple attends the event at which Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako will offer greetings at the Imperial Palace on Jan 2, it would be their first public appearance since the imperial succession earlier this year.

The couple has withdrawn from all official public activities since the former emperor on April 30 became the first Japanese monarch to abdicate in about 200 years, with his elder son succeeding him the following day.

The former and current emperor have not appeared on public occasions together since the succession, amid the view that having the two together would create the impression of dual imperial authority.

When Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako greeted some 140,000 well-wishers in May after his enthronement, the former emperor and the former empress did not take part in the session.

For the upcoming New Year greetings, the emperor and empress will appear before the public along with other members of the imperial family five times throughout the day, with the emperor delivering a speech.

