Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Former emperor, empress likely to also greet public on Jan 2

0 Comments
TOKYO

Emperor Emeritus Akihito and Empress Emerita Michiko are expected to join other members of the imperial family to greet New Year well-wishers, sources at the Imperial Household Agency said Tuesday.

If the couple attends the event at which Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako will offer greetings at the Imperial Palace on Jan 2, it would be their first public appearance since the imperial succession earlier this year.

The couple has withdrawn from all official public activities since the former emperor on April 30 became the first Japanese monarch to abdicate in about 200 years, with his elder son succeeding him the following day.

The former and current emperor have not appeared on public occasions together since the succession, amid the view that having the two together would create the impression of dual imperial authority.

When Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako greeted some 140,000 well-wishers in May after his enthronement, the former emperor and the former empress did not take part in the session.

For the upcoming New Year greetings, the emperor and empress will appear before the public along with other members of the imperial family five times throughout the day, with the emperor delivering a speech.

© KYODO

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Top things to do in Mie Prefecture

A guide to traveling in central Japan

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Five Japanese Gag Gift Ideas for Christmas 2019

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

2019 Top Jobs in Japan Week 52

GaijinPot Blog

Out & About

Five Festive Date Ideas for the Jolly Japanese Holidays

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

Vegan Store

GaijinPot Travel

Food & Drink

5 Festive Facts About Japanese Christmas Cake

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Dec 21-24

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #60: Why Hokkaido Sushi Is the Best in Japan

GaijinPot Blog