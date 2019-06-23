Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Empress emerita Michiko has cataract surgery on both eyes

1 Comment
TOKYO

Former Empress Michiko has undergone cataract surgery on both of her eyes, the Imperial Household Agency said Sunday.

The 84-year-old empress emerita has experienced vision difficulties for several years and had been hoping to have the surgery after retiring along with her husband former Emperor Akihito, who abdicated at the end of April.

She had the operation on her left eye on Sunday at a hospital in Tokyo, a week after undergoing surgery on her right eye, according to the agency.

She was wearing sunglasses when she arrived at the hospital by car at around 10:30 a.m. Sunday and headed home at around 4:30 p.m. with her left eye covered with gauze.

Earlier in the month, she had been diagnosed with heart valve abnormalities, with the condition continuing to be monitored.

© KYODO

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

1 Comment
Login to comment

In related news, I ate breakfast this morning.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Get a free drink with world-famous chicken rice!

Wee Nam Kee Hainanese Chicken Rice

Offer

Get a free drink!

Ribayon Attack

Food & Drink

Mino

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Osaka!

GARB weeks

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For June 22-23

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free dessert after Napoli-style pizza!

AOI NAPOLI IN THE PARK

Culture

Petty Breakup Stories Go Viral On Japanese Twitter

GaijinPot Blog

Traditional

Nebuta Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Food & Drink

Tokyo’s Top 10 Brunch Spots

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink when you’re around Namba station!

BARKT

Tweet of the Week #36: Keep Calm and Curry On

GaijinPot Blog

What Is the Average Salary in Japan in 2019?

GaijinPot Blog