Emperor Emeritus Akihito and Empress Emerita Michiko pose for a photo at the Akasaka imperial property residence in Tokyo on Oct 6, 2023. Image: Imperial Household Agency of Japan via AP
national

Empress emerita Michiko tests positive for COVID

TOKYO

Empress emerita Michiko has tested positive for the novel coronavirus and has light symptoms, the Imperial Household Agency said Monday.

The 89-year-old has a cough and discomfort in her throat and is recuperating at her residence, the Sento Imperial Palace, in Tokyo, the agency said. Her husband, Emperor emeritus Akihito, 90, tested negative for COVID-19, it said.

She started to cough from early Sunday and took a PCR test on Monday, the agency said.

Akihito stepped down from the Chrysanthemum Throne in 2019 and was succeeded by his eldest son, Emperor Naruhito.

4 Comments
Get well soon.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Not that she’s going to be reading this, see my comment and go, “Oh, thanks. I feel better already.”

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

Any homo sapiens can get Covid, it doesn't matter whether already vaccinated or not, it doesn't matter the gender and it doesn't matter social status.

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

Difficult at her age.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

