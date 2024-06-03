Empress emerita Michiko tests positive for COVID

Empress emerita Michiko has tested positive for the novel coronavirus and has light symptoms, the Imperial Household Agency said Monday.
The 89-year-old has a cough and discomfort in her throat and is recuperating at her residence, the Sento Imperial Palace, in Tokyo, the agency said. Her husband, Emperor emeritus Akihito, 90, tested negative for COVID-19, it said.
She started to cough from early Sunday and took a PCR test on Monday, the agency said.
Akihito stepped down from the Chrysanthemum Throne in 2019 and was succeeded by his eldest son, Emperor Naruhito.© KYODO
4 Comments
Login to comment
Newgirlintown
Get well soon.
Newgirlintown
Not that she’s going to be reading this, see my comment and go, “Oh, thanks. I feel better already.”
sakurasuki
Any homo sapiens can get Covid, it doesn't matter whether already vaccinated or not, it doesn't matter the gender and it doesn't matter social status.
wallace
Difficult at her age.