Empress emerita Michiko leaves hospital after cancer surgery

Former empress Michiko, center, who underwent successful surgery to remove cancer in her left breast on Sunday, leaves the University of Tokyo Hospital in Tokyo on Tuesday.

By Yuri Kageyama

Former Empress Michiko has left the hospital after undergoing breast cancer surgery.

Michiko was diagnosed with early stages of breast cancer in July. The Imperial Household Agency says she had surgery on Sunday and went home Tuesday. The 84-year-old empress emerita bowed to the staff at the University of Tokyo hospital as she left.

The agency says her cancer had not spread, but she will have checkups to determine if further treatment is needed.

