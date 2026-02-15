Fossil evidence shows presence of lions in ancient Japan

Lions lived in a wide area of the Japanese archipelago tens of thousands of years ago, as analysis of fossil specimens that were believed be of tigers were revealed to belong to an extinct lion species, a team of researchers said.
According to a study published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences in late January, the researchers extracted and analyzed DNA and proteins from fossil specimens previously thought to be from tigers and identified them as belonging to the extinct cave lion.
The study was conducted to explore the possibility of lions being present in Japan, located on the easternmost edge of a lion-tiger transition belt stretching from the Middle East to the Russian Far East. Cave lions inhabited northern Eurasia, while tigers existed farther south.
The team collected preserved organic matter from 26 subfossil specimens found across Japan. After comparing the mitochondrial and nuclear DNA fragments and proteins recovered from five of the specimens with international data, the team identified them all as belonging to the cave lion.
"Our findings challenge the long-held view that tigers once took refuge in Japan, showing instead that cave lions were widespread in northeast Asia during this period," said the researchers from institutions including the Graduate University for Advanced Studies and Peking University.
Lions left Africa some 1 million years ago and spread across the Eurasian continent. They entered the Japanese archipelago around 73,000 to 38,000 years ago, when sea levels dropped during glacial periods and Japan's northern region was connected to the continent.
Lions likely spread to western Japan, as evidenced by a specimen collected in Yamaguchi Prefecture. Humans arrived in the archipelago around 40,000 to 35,000 years ago, but cave lions are believed to have gone extinct roughly 10,000 years ago.
"The findings are significant in terms of studying interaction between lions and tigers and their influence on ecosystems," said Takumi Tsutaya, an assistant professor at the Graduate University for Advanced Studies.
In Japan, fossils of large feline relatives have been found everywhere from the northeastern Aomori Prefecture to the southwestern Oita Prefecture. For a long time, they were believed to be tiger fossils because the country's warm and humid climate was thought to be ideal for tigers.© KYODO
20 Comments
Login to comment
robert maes
Complete nonsense. It will be contradicted in another 10 years.
Sanjinosebleed
Cool!
OssanAmerica
That photo looks more like cheese than a fossil.
obladi
Yes, someone got creative over the weekend ;)
Gobshite
Must be global warming / cooling / climate change?
Toshihiro
Well, there used to be lions in Europe but either failed to keep up with the changing climate or have been hunted to extinction. The world probably was unrecognizable thousands of years in the past. Who knows, there might even be woolly mammoths in Hokkaido long before.
BeerDeliveryGuy
Mammoth fossils have been discovered in Hokkaido, and subspecies of prehistoric elephants in mainland Japan.
There are also historic records of saltwater crocodiles being seen as far north as Kagoshima.
WoodyLee
Just imagine if lions are still around, we can't contain Bears let alone Lions !??? mamamiya !!!
TheKimoiOjisan
Get UNESCO on the phone.
GuruMick
Saw a stray cat that could have been a lion in a previous life.
Looked at me as if I was prey
WoodyLee
May be what we are looking at is some Rich and powerful people from long ago had Lions and Tigers as pets as they started to grow and have cubs they lost control and could not contain them !!?? as the case is some middle east nations.
quercetum
So Japan didn’t have tigers after all — it had cave lions. Or maybe it did have tigers, but they were the kind of tigers that looked suspiciously like lions.
This is what happens when you give a bunch of very smart people a couple of teeth, half a jaw, and a government grant. Suddenly the whole archipelago is crawling with prehistoric big cats nobody ever saw, and everybody’s arguing about.
Hervé L'Eisa
Or they could have been a yet unknown species of tiger that identified as a species of cave lion...
BeerDeliveryGuy
Science is open to debate and revision with the discovery of new evidence. If not, the heliocentric theory would still be blasphemy.
One of the reasons this discovery is significant is because it was believed that the Jomon people were able to make the shift from hunter-gatherer to agricultural settlements at an early stage because of the absence of large cats and other mega predators.
If it can be proven that large cats coexisted with the Jomon people for a significant period of time, it would challenge the current consensus on the evolution of the Jomon.
HopeSpringsEternal
If Asia can have tigers, lions not that much of a stretch, and such fossil evidence is likely irrefutable. We learn something new every day!
Toshihiro
That explains why elephants and crocs have Japanese names. I learned something new today, thanks! Now, I wonder why are there no longer any crocodilians in Japan, the climate seems similar to subtropical places where crocs thrive in.
P_C
way, way coooool!
flat-earthers cannot fathom a time period of tens of thousands of years ago. oh the education limited among us, such a deprived lifestyle.
starpunk
There might have been. We were always taught as kids about the 'land bridge' that used to connect Asia to North America, which would anthropologically speaking place Native Americans into the same 'race' as Orient East Asian + Pacific people. And there are similarities as well as differences over the millennia.
We know that mammoths once roamed North America, maybe they did in Japan too. We had 'supercontinents' that broke up, and climate changes throughout the millions of years planet Earth has existed.
Even at my university there were flat-earth society flyers and people believing that Earth is only 6000 years old ('Bible says so). Well, the Bible also says that God's time isn't our own. Writing, civilization has only been around a few millennia. Hell, the Chinese civilization has been existing for 7000 years or so. Explain THAT!
Scientists keep finding new evidence all the time and I find it 'cool' and fun to learn. Remember reading about 'Lucy', the oldest female remains found in modern Ethiopia? Or the 'Iceman' found in the Italian Alps? We keep learning more about ourselves, planet Earth, the universe all the time.
OssanAmerica
Not might, there were.
https://www.museum.hokudai.ac.jp/english/mammoth/
virusrex
What part of the evidence can you prove is unreliable or false? just because you personally are not aware of something that doesn't make it nonsense.
So wide spread during the Jōmon period? seems extrmely unlikely, the natural spreading seems a much easier to justify explanation.
If they have the evidence to support that conclusion and the experts around the world don't find a reason to doubt the results then the very smart people have a point.