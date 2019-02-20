Fountain of youth? Study finds new anti-aging compound in plant

In Japan, the slightly bitter leaves of the Ashitaba plant have long been considered healthy, and a new study has found the traditional belief may have good scientific grounds.
A natural substance in the plant appears to induce a key process that helps remove the "cellular garbage" that can build up as cells age and cause a range of diseases and disorders.
"It is always nice to find a scientific rationale for traditional medical folk tales," said Frank Madeo, a professor at the University of Graz's Institute of Molecular Biosciences, in Austria.
Madeo, who helped lead the research, said the substance known as 4,4'-dimethoxychalcone or DMC, which occurs naturally in Ashitaba plants, induces a process called autophagy.
"This is a cleansing and recycling process," he told AFP. It removes "superfluous material, especially cellular garbage like aggregated proteins."
That "cleaning" process is key to sustained good health as the body ages. When cells fail to promptly and efficiently remove damaged parts, they can build up and that can lead to diseases including cancer.
There are already a handful of compounds known to scientists that work to stimulate the cleaning process. Fasting also appears to naturally encourage cells to undertake spring cleaning.
But in a bid to expand the field of compounds able to protect cells and turn back the hands of time, the team of researchers turned to a class of substances called flavonoids.
Many flavonoids have already been shown to have a range of beneficial effects, ranging from anti-inflammatory properties to protecting against brain degeneration and cancer.
The team reasoned that they might find flavonoids that could also help prevent destructive aging in cells.
They screened 180 compounds representing various subcategories of flavonoids, looking for candidates that might have the natural ability to "counteract age-related cell demise."
After initial screening, they settled on DMC and started by testing how the substance affected yeast cells.
They discovered it was indeed helping to protect the yeast cells from the effects of aging, and that the substance performed as well or even better than some existing compounds prized for their cell-protective capacity like resveratrol, which occurs in grape skin, among other places.
The team then tested DMC's effect on cells in both worms and fruit flies -- common test subjects in medical research.
"Remarkably, chronic DMC treatment... prolonged the median lifespan of both model organisms by approximately 20 percent," the study published Wednesday in the Nature Communications journal says.
Additional tests showed the compound helped protect cells in mice hearts through the autophagy process, and even protected against a kind of liver damage caused by ethanol intoxication.
The team also tested DMC's effect on several types of human cells and found that there too the substance worked to slow aging.
"The experiments indicate that the effects of DMC might be transferable to humans, although we have to be cautious and wait for real clinical trials," said Madeo.
The research is still in the early stages and Madeo said next steps will include testing whether the positive effects of DMC in mice hearts extend more broadly to protect mice against aging and age-related diseases.
"Eventually, clinical trials on humans are needed," he added.© 2019 AFP
14 Comments
Yubaru
Well and good, but getting older is a part of the life cycle, being healthy is one thing, being able to enjoy one's later years is something totally different!
BertieWooster
Ashitaba! Great! I love this vegetable. Very interesting. I wish I could find it in Okinawa, but I've never seen it here.
Do the hustle
So, what is Ashitaba in English? What does it look like? Where is it grown? What kinds of meals is it included in? 15 paragraphs of self-gratification without any real information. Fantastic reporting, NOT!
Maria
How do people eat this plant?
BeerDeliveryGuy
Deep-fried as tempura, in stir-fry or ground into paste and mixed in mochi or tea.
BertieWooster
There is plenty of information on Ashitaba in English. Use Google. Here are some links: https://selfhacked.com/blog/ashitaba/
https://wildteaqi.com/blogs/tea-lifestyle/ashitaba-plants-seeds-health-benefits
https://www.leaf.tv/articles/how-to-use-ashitaba-plants/
nitpickyned
I regard this as a potentially significant scientific achievement (subject to replication and verification), and try not to conflate it with political or social issues.
sf2k
Great for plant eaters. Eat your vegetables yo
Bruce Chatwin
Thanks, Bertie
pessimist87
@Yubaru
You of all people must know it, old lad.
Toshihiro
My family grows Ashitaba in our garden and eat it for the said health benefits. A few things that I'd like to say to those who would like to start eating this: eat the leaf with other foods (preferably strong tasting foods) if you can't tolerate its bitterness, there's a chance that you might suffer from a mild fever after eating this for the first time (I think its your body's response to the toxins being flushed out), it grows in relatively warmer climates and would do well in colder climates so long as it gets direct sunlight
Ganbare Japan!
My dream is to live until 150 years old. So I want to eat as much Ashitaba superfood as possible!
Bugle Boy of Company B
Brace yourselves for a wave of new ashitaba products flossing the market! Perhaps a good thing.
Mocheake
Still going to die. No such thing as an anti-death compound. Get ready for the endless commerciqls touting this and anything renmotely connected.
Ganbare Japan!
Ashitaba can be purchase in capsule too, more convenient and dont have to taste bitter leaf.