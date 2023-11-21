Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Four people found dead in apparent suicide on road in Saitama Prefecture

SAITAMA

Four people were found dead in an apparent suicide in Chichibu City, Saitama Prefecture, on Monday.

Police said they received a call from the forest management office at around 10:30 a.m. in which the caller said a man and a woman were lying on a forest road beside a parked car, Kyodo News reported.

Police rushed to the scene and found the man and woman, believed to be in their late 20s to 40s, on the road near the car. Inside the car were a man and a woman in their late 40s to early 60s. The vehicle had traces of burnt charcoal briquettes inside, and the car windows were sealed with tape.

All four were declared dead at the scene. Police said they believe the four, whose names have not yet been released, committed suicide, and that two of them may have changed their minds and got out of the car before succumbing.

Police said the car was rented.

If you or someone you know is in Japan and having suicidal thoughts, there are people who can help. Click here for more info.

© Japan Today

