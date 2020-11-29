Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Four perish in two residential fires in Tokyo

2 Comments
TOKYO

Four people died in two fires that destroyed their residences in Tokyo overnight.

In Nerima Ward, a fire broke out in a three-story wooden house at around 7 a.m. Sunday, Sankei Shimbun reported. It took firefighters about three hours to extinguish the blaze.

Police said a family of four lived in the house. Two bodies were found — a woman in her 60s and her son who was in his 20s. The woman’s husband, in his 50s, and the couple’s daughter, in her 20s, managed to escape from the house and were not injured.

Police and firefighters are investigating how the blaze started.

In another fire, flames were seen coming from the first-floor apartment of a building in Suginami Ward at around 10 p.m. Saturday. Seventeen fire trucks were mobilized.

The fire was extinguished just after midnight. Inside the ruins were the bodies of a man and a woman, later identified as Akio Fujita, 46, and his wife Kazuko, 55.

© Japan Today

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

Limited Time Offer For Free Japanese Classes!

Now is the time to start learning Japanese with Kumon!

Apply Now

2 Comments
Login to comment

Colder nights and more kerosene stove usage? Or not going outside to smoke because it is too cold out?

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Whatever it is......the fire codes over here are obsolete.....have you ever been to a Donki store?

It is mind-blowing!

Was in Yoyogi yesterday and there was a small kitchen fire and tons of fire engines and ambulances arrived......for basically nothing.Meanwhile,stores like the above mentioned don't adhere to any logical fire codes.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Apartments to Rent for Less Than ¥110,000 in Ueno/Asakusa—November 2020

GaijinPot Blog

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 47

GaijinPot Blog

Health & Beauty

4 Beauty Box Subscriptions In Japan—That Are Simply The Best

Savvy Tokyo

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: “Dates For Social Media”

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For November 28-29

Savvy Tokyo

Japanese Recipe Adventures: Teriyaki Chicken Rice Burger

GaijinPot Blog

Shrines & Temples

Tofuku-ji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Tweet of the Week #107: Twitter Elects Crappiest Home Of The Year

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

After Thousands of Years in Family Homes, Traditional Japanese Flooring Goes Modern

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #106: Farmer’s Creative Vending Machine Hack

GaijinPot Blog

In Season

Luxurious Food And Beauty Advent Calendars 2020

Savvy Tokyo

Japanese Culture

The Truth Behind Maid Cafes—Is It That Quirky?

Savvy Tokyo