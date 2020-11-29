Four perish in two residential fires in Tokyo

Four people died in two fires that destroyed their residences in Tokyo overnight.

In Nerima Ward, a fire broke out in a three-story wooden house at around 7 a.m. Sunday, Sankei Shimbun reported. It took firefighters about three hours to extinguish the blaze.

Police said a family of four lived in the house. Two bodies were found — a woman in her 60s and her son who was in his 20s. The woman’s husband, in his 50s, and the couple’s daughter, in her 20s, managed to escape from the house and were not injured.

Police and firefighters are investigating how the blaze started.

In another fire, flames were seen coming from the first-floor apartment of a building in Suginami Ward at around 10 p.m. Saturday. Seventeen fire trucks were mobilized.

The fire was extinguished just after midnight. Inside the ruins were the bodies of a man and a woman, later identified as Akio Fujita, 46, and his wife Kazuko, 55.

