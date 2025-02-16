France's popular Japan culture festival to be held at Osaka Expo

A popular annual Japanese culture festival in France will be held at the World Exposition site in Osaka in April, with around 100,000 fans of manga and anime expected to visit, an organizer said.

The first ever "Japan Expo Paris" to be held in Asia is planned for April 26 and 27 at the site on the artificial island of Yumeshima, according to the local bureau of Japan's economy ministry.

The event will feature live performances by musicians including Japanese girl idol group NMB48 at an outdoor facility, it said.

At an indoor facility, there will be shows by cosplayers and former sumo wrestlers, and visitors can experience martial arts, it said.

The event is free of charge although visitors need to pay for an admission ticket for the World Expo.

