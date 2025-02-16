 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

France's popular Japan culture festival to be held at Osaka Expo

0 Comments
OSAKA

A popular annual Japanese culture festival in France will be held at the World Exposition site in Osaka in April, with around 100,000 fans of manga and anime expected to visit, an organizer said.

The first ever "Japan Expo Paris" to be held in Asia is planned for April 26 and 27 at the site on the artificial island of Yumeshima, according to the local bureau of Japan's economy ministry.

The event will feature live performances by musicians including Japanese girl idol group NMB48 at an outdoor facility, it said.

At an indoor facility, there will be shows by cosplayers and former sumo wrestlers, and visitors can experience martial arts, it said.

The event is free of charge although visitors need to pay for an admission ticket for the World Expo.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Explore Japan's latest tech and science research and innovation!

News, interviews and stories from local research institutions available now.

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

Timeless Marriage Advice For Women

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Japanese Reality Dating Shows to Binge this Valentine’s Day

Savvy Tokyo

How to Read Japanese Food Labels

GaijinPot Blog

Why So Many Marriages in Japan Are Sexless – And What You Can Do About It

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

What is Cheating Culture in Japan Really Like?

GaijinPot Blog

Tokyo

Why Do People Hate Tokyo?

GaijinPot Blog

Useful Japanese for Getting a Haircut in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Yamaga Lantern Festival Hyakka Hyakkai

GaijinPot Travel

Prepaid Cards in Japan: Best Options for Expats & How to Use Them

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

10 Japanese Books in Translation to Read in 2025

Savvy Tokyo

events

Tokyo Events For February 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Sports

Rusutsu Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel