France to send forensic experts to Tokyo after airport collision

PARIS

A team of forensic experts from planemaker Airbus and French state agency BAE will arrive in Japan on Wednesday to help authorities investigate the deadly accident involving a A350 plane at Tokyo's Haneda airport, they said on Tuesday.

"4 @BEA_Aero investigators will be on site tomorrow joined by 5 @Airbus technical advisors," the BEA agency said in a post on social media platform X.

The aircraft involved was MSN 538, delivered to Japan Airlines after production in November 2021 and was powered by Rolls-Royce Trent XWB engines, Airbus said in a separate statement.

The Japan Airlines airliner burst into flames on Tuesday as it skidded down the tarmac following a collision with a Japanese Coast Guard aircraft that killed five of six crew on the smaller craft.

All 367 passengers and 12 crew were evacuated from the blaze which destroyed the airliner.

