Free housing to be offered to impoverished LGBTs in Tokyo

Free housing in Tokyo will be offered from November to impoverished sexual minorities, the first such assistance to lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people, a support group said.

The group plans to offer a temporary home to LGBTs and help them become self-sufficient, as many become homeless after being assaulted by family members or partners or quit their jobs due to workplace harassment.

"In the United States, 40 percent of young, homeless people are said to be LGBTs," said Tsuyoshi Inaba, a member of the organization and a specially appointed associate professor at the Rikkyo University. "I want to raise more awareness (in Japan) about this issue."

The housing scheme, dubbed the "LGBT support house," will begin with just one dwelling in Tokyo's Nakano Ward, which will be offered to LGBTs until they are financially independent. The operational costs will be covered with money raised through crowdfunding.

Although there is already some private-sector accommodation for homeless people, it is difficult for LGBT people to use them because most units have to be shared with people of the same sex.

