national

Free housing to be offered to impoverished LGBTs in Tokyo

8 Comments
TOKYO

Free housing in Tokyo will be offered from November to impoverished sexual minorities, the first such assistance to lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people, a support group said.

The group plans to offer a temporary home to LGBTs and help them become self-sufficient, as many become homeless after being assaulted by family members or partners or quit their jobs due to workplace harassment.

"In the United States, 40 percent of young, homeless people are said to be LGBTs," said Tsuyoshi Inaba, a member of the organization and a specially appointed associate professor at the Rikkyo University. "I want to raise more awareness (in Japan) about this issue."

The housing scheme, dubbed the "LGBT support house," will begin with just one dwelling in Tokyo's Nakano Ward, which will be offered to LGBTs until they are financially independent. The operational costs will be covered with money raised through crowdfunding.

Although there is already some private-sector accommodation for homeless people, it is difficult for LGBT people to use them because most units have to be shared with people of the same sex.

8 Comments
With well over 500,000 homeless in the US this guy is trying to say that 40%, are LGBT meaning over 200,000?

We need a serious fact checker here!

1 ( +3 / -2 )

With well over 500,000 homeless in the US this guy is trying to say that 40%, are LGBT meaning over 200,000?

It's in the interest of LGBT groups to maximize their "member" numbers. All special interest groups do this, which is why such numbers quoted in the media can be safely ignored.

By some standards, anyone who has had even one same-sex encounter would be LGBT. Homeless in particular are more likely to have offered sex for money or shelter. When that happens it's almost always two men. These would be called gay men as well, though many of them are only gay out of necessity.

They talk a lot about respecting what people "identify as." Do they respect young homeless men who identify as straight even though they have same sex encounters? I doubt it. Otherwise there is no way they can come up with a 40% figure.

-1 ( +2 / -3 )

Great news.

Let's see what other countries extend free housing to those of the LGBT communities like Japan is doing here.

-3 ( +0 / -3 )

What? There's some correlation between homelessness and LGBT.....???

-3 ( +0 / -3 )

Quite a number of countries put LGBT people into government-funded accommodation. Unfortunately, they then throw away the keys.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

The article says:

40 percent of young, homeless people are said to be LGBTs,"

Yubaru says:

With well over 500,000 homeless in the US this guy is trying to say that 40%, are LGBT meaning over 200,000?

Unless those are accurate stats for young homeless people, then no, that's not what he said at all.

It is depressing to see comments here which criticise/mock efforts to help homeless people - often people who have lost their jobs, and been rejected by their families.

3 ( +3 / -0 )

With well over 500,000 homeless in the US this guy is trying to say that 40%, are LGBT meaning over 200,000?

It didn't say that 40% of homeless are LGBT, it said 40% of young homeless. How many of the 500,000 homeless in the US are young?

40 percent of young, homeless people

3 ( +3 / -0 )

A bit misleading to call this "assistance," as it's crowd funded. The info in this article suggests this is not a public program.

this guy is trying to say that 40%, are LGBT

He says "young" so maybe he's referring to teenagers and early adults. I imagine many would be runaways, although 40 percent still seems high.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

