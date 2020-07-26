Free weddings offered for couples hit by venue pandemic bankruptcies

A bridal company in western Japan is providing free venues, outfits and planning support to couples whose wedding ceremonies were canceled due to coronavirus-related bankruptcies.

Only one couple, however, has taken up what seems to be a generous opportunity to resurrect their nixed nuptials.

The Nara-based Dlight Inc is offering its 10 chapels located from eastern to southwestern Japan, including those in Tokyo, Osaka, and Fukuoka, for free through Aug 31.

By making use of vacant wedding chapels the company also aims to train its young planners who have struggled to gain experience with weddings so few and far between.

The bridal company's single inquiry came from a couple whose wedding at a hotel in Shiga Prefecture, western Japan, was canceled by the pandemic.

"If there are any couples who are saddened (by the cancelation of their wedding), we would like to offer our help to make them happy," said Yuko Nakamura, 33, a Dlight public relations official.

The deal includes consultations with wedding planners and support on the big day, but the types of ceremonies are limited to those not of a religious nature.

Couples who wish to take advantage of the deal must show proof, such as contracts with bankrupt bridal companies, and wedding receptions are not included in the free package.

Those who changed the schedules of their ceremonies but still are planning to hold them at the same venue, as well as those who voluntarily canceled their ceremonies, are not entitled to take up the deal.

According to Tokyo Shoko Research Ltd, four operators of wedding venues across the country went bankrupt from February to July.

Dlight has been affected by the pandemic as well, with many weddings planned between April and June postponed to September or later.

But when hearing about the plight of couples who had their weddings ruined by bankruptcies, Dlight decided to save the day by offering its chapels for free when they are available.

