national

Free Wi-Fi becomes available at all shinkansen bullet train stations

TOKYO

Free Wi-Fi has become available at all 108 shinkansen bullet train stations in Japan ahead of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics, according to data from the transport ministry.

Railway companies operating the bullet train services also plan to complete the installation of free wireless networks on trains on eight of their nine shinkansen lines before the Summer Games.

Wi-Fi networks will be installed on the Hokkaido, Tohoku, Akita, Yamagata, Hokuriku, Tokaido, Sanyo and Kyushu Shinkansen lines by March 2020.

A similar service on the Joetsu shinkansen line will start sometime after April 2020.

The move is aimed at placating the growing number of foreign tourists to Japan, many of whom have complained about the lack of free public Wi-Fi.

I thought it was already available? Always have a problem trying to connect.

