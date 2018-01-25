Freezing Tokyo sees most ambulance calls for 80 years

Tokyo's ambulance service has experienced its busiest day in more than 80 years, officials said Thursday, amid icy conditions as the Japanese capital shivers through its coldest temperatures in decades.
The Tokyo fire department, which runs the ambulance service, said it had responded to 2,826 calls on Wednesday following rare and heavy snow that sparked chaos in one of the world's most populous cities.
"Generally, we receive more calls in winter. But we think the combination of influenza, heavy snow and cold weather contributed to the record high number," a fire department spokesman told AFP.
The number of emergency call-outs was the highest since the service began in 1936 and well above the average of around 2,000.
The annual number of emergency calls has been on the rise for the past eight years in Tokyo, the spokesman added.
As a cold snap grips Japan, the mercury in Tokyo dropped to minus four degrees Celsius, the coldest in 48 years, according to Japan's Meteorological Agency.
And the government warned the glacial conditions in Tokyo would continue.
"The weather agency has issued a low temperature warning for Tokyo for the first time in 33 years ... The cold weather will continue until Saturday," deputy government spokesman Kotaro Nogami told reporters.
A rare heavy blanket of snow in Tokyo on Tuesday left thousands of travellers stranded and scores injured.
Japan's weather agency recorded as much as 23 centimetes of snow in some parts of Tokyo, the biggest snowfall since February 2014.
The weather paralysed Monday evening's commute as millions of workers battled to get home on the city's famously crowded transport system.© 2018 AFP
8 Comments
Login to comment
Dango bong
this global warming is a serious problem
Shrapnel
Many calls to plumbers too.
Disillusioned
They keep plugging this “coldest day in 48 years” thing, but it was only colder by less than one degree. It very often gets down to -2 or -3’C. It also snows at least once every winter. The snowfall the other day was only an average amount. I recall quite a few heavier falls.
Stop blaming the snow for people’s complacency and stupidity.
powderb
As of Thursday night, the otherwise impressive Police Hospital (警察病院) in Nakano had literally cleared a 10cm path from the main bus stop the entrance. Around it was essentially a thick sheet of ice. It would be little surprise if the elderly, sick, and already injured were to fall. On the other hand, already close to getting help.
@dango bong: it’s “climate change,” not “global warming” and do people really need to explain the difference between climate and weather?
Michael Jackson
Be careful out there people a simple slip and fall can change your life. My wife slipped and fell a couple of years ago when the snow was like this, she broke her elbow and she's still having pain from it. But things could have been much worse.
Wolfpack
Well some people really seem to like cold temperatures. Hope they can afford the energy bill.
Alex Einz
because some fools dont understand that ice is slippery and going on bikes full speed, saw 3-4 crashes myself.
JK
In a big city icy and slippery conditions will lead to many falls and broken bones. No wonder the ambulance is busy.