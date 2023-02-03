Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Freighter sinks after collision in Seto Inland Sea; 2 missing

MATSUYAMA

A freight ship sank in the Seto Inland Sea off Imabari, Ehime Prefecture, on Thursday after colliding with another freight ship, leaving two of its crew missing, the Japan Coast Guard said.

The remaining three crew members of the 716-ton Seiryu were rescued but one of them was suffering from hypothermia and was taken to a hospital, according to the coast guard. The four-member crew of the 499-ton Koei Maru were unhurt.

The collision occurred at around 7:35 p.m. in the vicinity of the narrow Kurushima Strait just off Imabari.

