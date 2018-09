French president hosts Japanese crown prince

Japan's Crown Prince Naruhito speaks to French President Emmanuel Macron during a state dinner at the Chateau de Versailles, west of Paris, Wednesday.

French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte are hosting Crown Prince Naruhito, Japan's next emperor, at the Chateau of Versailles.

The official dinner on Wednesday evening is one of the showpiece moments of the prince's nine-day goodwill visit to France.

Macron and Naruhito first attended a theater performance together at the sumptuous palace west of Paris.

The 58-year-old prince will inherit Japan's Chrysanthemum throne when his 84-year-old father, Emperor Akihito, abdicates next year.

Naruhito's trip marks 160 years of diplomatic relations between France and Japan.

© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.