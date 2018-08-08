Newsletter Signup Register / Login
This undated photo provided by Veron family shows French woman Tiphaine Veron. Photo: Veron family via AP
national

Siblings of French tourist missing in Japan arrive to help find her

3 Comments
TOKYO

The brother and sister of a French tourist who disappeared in Japan nine days ago have come to try to find her.

Tiphaine Veron was last seen leaving her lodging on July 29 by the owner and other guests of the Turtle Inn Nikko, her brother Stanislas Veron said Tuesday.

"We expect to stay in Nikko as long as required in order to bring back our sister to France," he wrote in an email to The Associated Press.

Nikko is a historic city that is a popular tourist destination north of Tokyo.

Police have said the 36-year-old teaching assistant left on foot with a small shoulder bag. The small inn reported her missing the next morning. Her luggage and passport were found in her room.

A missing person alert created by her family says she has green eyes and light brown hair. It expresses concern about her health because she has epilepsy.

Veron said he and his sister Sibylle praise the efforts of the police but are concerned that the investigation might not be conducted quickly enough to find their missing sister.

Police said dozens of officers have been searching for her but have found no trace of her movements.

Ohh, it doesn't bode well. I do hope she shows up soon.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

I believe that somewhere I read or heard on TV that she as a hiker - so that brings up several possibilities, none with good outcomes.  Of course I do hope she is found well.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Keeping my fingers crossed that she is found healthy!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

