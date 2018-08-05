Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

French woman missing in eastern Japan

1 Comment
UTSUNOMIYA

A French woman has been missing in eastern Japan since late last month, police announced Sunday.

Tiphaine Veron, 36, was last seen on the morning of July 29 when she left her lodging house in the city of Nikko, Tochigi Prefecture, north of Tokyo, according to the police.

Her suitcase was left at the inn where she was staying, and the manager called police the following day after she failed to return.

A cousin of hers has posted photographs and a message on Twitter describing Tiphaine as having light brown hair and green eyes. It has been translated into Japanese and retweeted nearly 1,000 times.

The cousin, Emmanuelle, asks to be contacted with any information on Twitter @lfemma.

Hopefully she is just lost and will be found soon.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

