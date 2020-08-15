Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Frenchman killed in crash at Fuji speedway

0 Comments
SHIZUOKA

A Frenchman died Friday after the sports car he was driving crashed during an unofficial race at Fuji International Speedway in central Japan, local police said.

Guillaume Renaud, a 49-year-old company executive and resident of Tokyo's Minato Ward, was found unconscious following the 2:55 p.m. accident, and later pronounced dead at a hospital.

Renaud was a member of the speedway in Shizuoka Prefecture, the police said.

His car veered off course at the first corner and hit walls of tires, according to investigators.

© KYODO

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
