Fuji-Q Highland killed during inspection of roller coaster

An employee was trapped and killed while making an inspection of the roller coaster at Fuji-Q Highland in Fujiyoshida City, Yamanashi Prefecture, on Friday.

According to police, the 29-year-old male employee, Iori Kamura, was inspecting the roller coaster at around noon when a coaster started moving for some reason and he was crushed against the rails.

He was taken to hospital in Kofu City, but later died.

The park's management company said the roller coaster was out of service all day for regular inspection, and Kamura was working under a carriage parked just before the boarding area when it started moving and pinned him against the rails.

The park operator said a total of 11 mechanics, including the deceased employee, had been working on the ride since around 9 a.m.

The manual states that inspections are to be performed with the main power to the operating device turned off, and that the vehicle is designed to stop using brakes attached to the rails, but it is not yet known whether the main power was on or the brakes were working properly at the time of the accident.

