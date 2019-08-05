Fuji TV apologizes for wrong caption calling deceased Kyoto Animation director ‘idiot’

Fuji Television Network has apologized after its “Live News it!” evening program on Aug 4 mistakenly carried the wrong transcription over an individual’s interview paying tribute to a director at Kyoto Animation, who died in the July 18 arson attack that killed 35 people.

During the segment, a former classmate of anime director Yasuhiro Takemoto, 47, said “There’s no genius like him.” Instead, the comments displayed on the screen read, “There’s no idiot like him.”

Seven minutes after the segment, Saori Ishimoto, an announcer for the news program “S-Park” TV, apologized for the erroneous comment. Another apology was also issued on Fuji TV’s sports news program that same night.

Ishimoto said, “We would like to correct and apologize for an error during the evening news. The correct caption should have read ‘There’s no genius like him.’ Instead, an inappropriate caption appeared on the screen.”

She continued, “By broadcasting [this interview] without sufficient checks, we are deeply sorry for hurting director Takemoto’s honor and causing a tremendous inconvenience to his entire bereaved family, former classmates who kindly agreed to be interviewed, and everyone (mourning his loss).”

