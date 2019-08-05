Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Fuji TV apologizes for wrong caption calling deceased Kyoto Animation director ‘idiot’

2 Comments
TOKYO

Fuji Television Network has apologized after its “Live News it!” evening program on Aug 4 mistakenly carried the wrong transcription over an individual’s interview paying tribute to a director at Kyoto Animation, who died in the July 18 arson attack that killed 35 people.

During the segment, a former classmate of anime director Yasuhiro Takemoto, 47, said “There’s no genius like him.” Instead, the comments displayed on the screen read, “There’s no idiot like him.”

Seven minutes after the segment, Saori Ishimoto, an announcer for the news program “S-Park” TV, apologized for the erroneous comment. Another apology was also issued on Fuji TV’s sports news program that same night.

Ishimoto said, “We would like to correct and apologize for an error during the evening news. The correct caption should have read ‘There’s no genius like him.’ Instead, an inappropriate caption appeared on the screen.”

She continued, “By broadcasting [this interview] without sufficient checks, we are deeply sorry for hurting director Takemoto’s honor and causing a tremendous inconvenience to his entire bereaved family, former classmates who kindly agreed to be interviewed, and everyone (mourning his loss).”

© Japan Today

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

2 Comments
Login to comment

With a name like “Live News It!” I’d be prepared for many more wrong or mistaken transmissions.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

With a name like “Live News It!” I’d be prepared for many more wrong or mistaken transmissions.

Bet it happens all the time on NHK with their simultaneous interpreting of the news into English. I don't listen to it often, but a couple of the interpreters are not very good. I've also seen a foreign celebs interviewed on Japanese tv who've had the savvy to realize they've been misinterpreted and have smiled and fudged through the interview without getting upset.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Tweet of the Week #42: Pokémon Recruitment Ads Will Make You Smile

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For August 3-4

Savvy Tokyo

Nature

Furano

GaijinPot Travel

McDonald’s Japan Accidentally Creates Sexually Suggestive Drink Cups

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink!

Salone Vendredi

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For August 10-15

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink!

Ribayon Attack

Food & Drink

Celebrate A Sweet Tokyo Summer With These ‘Cool’ Dessert Buffets

Savvy Tokyo

2019 Top Jobs in Japan Week 32

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink!

Locanda Meat & Italy